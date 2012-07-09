* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were flat due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil moved up due to increased retail demand. * Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply. * Sesame oil moved up further due to bullish trend in seed prices. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 40,000 versus 40,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,40,000-0,41,000 versus 45,000-0,46,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 5,000 860-1,022 5,000 860-1,030 Gondal 6,000 877-1,031 5,500 850-1,035 Jasdan 500 879-1,015 500 860-1,024 Jamnagar 2,500 892-1,036 2,000 903-1,015 Junagadh 3,000 850-1,025 4,000 870-1,023 Keshod 1,000 840-1,014 1,500 873-1,030 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 862-1,022 861-1,030 860-0,975 860-0,978 (auction price) Market delivery 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,080-1,081 1,080-1,081 1,030-1,031 1,030-1,031 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 2,800 1,300-1,575 1,350-1,585 Sesame (Black) 375 1,236-2,060 1,250-2,035 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 550 602-0,632 588-0,620 Rapeseeds 25 672-716 670-712 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,210 1,210 1,855 1,855 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,950 1,950 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 670 666 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 692 688 1,080-1,085 1,075-1,080 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,320 1,300 2,010-2,020 1,980-1,990 Castor oil commercial 670 660 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Castor oil BSS 680 670 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,025-2,030 2,025-2,030 Groundnut oil label tin 2,035-2,040 2,035-2,040 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,055-2,060 2,055-2,060 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,060 2,060 Cottonseed oil refined 1,150-1,155 1,145-1,150 Rapeseed oil refined 1,295-1,300 1,295-1,300 Palm oil 990-0,995 985-0,990 Sesame oil 2,110-2,115 2,080-2,085 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,175-1,180 1,175-1,180 Vanaspati ghee 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065 Castor oil commercial 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155 Castor oil BSS 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed