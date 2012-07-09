1. Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers. 2. Cottonseed oil moved up due to increased retail buying. 3. Palm olien improved due to thin supply. 4. Sesame oil increased due to bullish trend in seed prices. 5. Vanaspati Ghee prices firmed up due to price rise in imported edible oils. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 862-1,022 861-1,030 860-0,975 860-0,978 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,080-1,081 1,080-1,081 1,030-1,031 1,030-1,031 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,205 1,210 1,845 1,855 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,950 1,950 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 675 666 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 697 688 1,085-1,090 1,075-1,080 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,320 1,300 2,010-2,020 1,980-1,990 Castor oil commercial 670 660 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Castor oil BSS 680 670 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 2,020-2,025 2,025-2,030 Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,030-2,035 2,035-2,040 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,050-2,055 2,055-2,060 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,060 2,060 Cottonseed oil refined 1,155-1,160 1,145-1,150 Rapeseed oil refined 1,295-1,300 1,295-1,300 Palm olein 990-0,995 985-0,990 Sesame oil 2,110-2,115 2,080-2,085 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,175-1,180 1,175-1,180 Vanaspati Ghee 1,070-1,075 1,060-1,065 Castor oil commercial 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155 Castor oil BSS 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 31,700-31,800 30,900-31,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- * Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were flat due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil moved up due to increased retail demand. * Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply. * Sesame oil moved up further due to bullish trend in seed prices. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 40,000 versus 40,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,40,000-0,41,000 versus 45,000-0,46,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 5,000 860-1,022 5,000 860-1,030 Gondal 6,000 877-1,031 5,500 850-1,035 Jasdan 500 879-1,015 500 860-1,024 Jamnagar 2,500 892-1,036 2,000 903-1,015 Junagadh 3,000 850-1,025 4,000 870-1,023 Keshod 1,000 840-1,014 1,500 873-1,030 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 2,800 1,300-1,575 1,350-1,585 Sesame (Black) 375 1,236-2,060 1,250-2,035 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 550 602-0,632 588-0,620 Rapeseeds 25 672-716 670-712  