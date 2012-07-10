* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers. * Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand. * Sesame oil firmed up due to short supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 30,000 versus 40,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,35,000-0,36,000 versus 40,000-0,41,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 4,000 861-1,022 5,000 860-1,022 Gondal 4,500 845-1,034 6,000 877-1,031 Jasdan 500 865-1,005 500 879-1,015 Jamnagar 2,000 874-1,035 2,500 892-1,036 Junagadh 3,000 866-1,009 3,000 850-1,025 Keshod 1,500 846-0,995 1,000 840-1,014 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 863-1,022 862-1,022 861-0,975 860-0,975 (auction price) Market delivery 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,080-1,081 1,080-1,081 1,030-1,031 1,030-1,031 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 1,600 1,400-1,637 1,300-1,575 Sesame (Black) 480 1,250-2,070 1,236-2,060 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 850 604-0,638 602-0,632 Rapeseeds 15 675-715 672-716 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,200 1,205 1,840 1,845 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,940 1,950 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 678 675 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 700 697 1,090-1,095 1,085-1,090 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,330 1,320 2,030-2,040 2,010-2,020 Castor oil commercial 665 670 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Castor oil BSS 675 680 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,015-2,020 2,020-2,025 Groundnut oil label tin 2,025-2,030 2,030-2,035 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,045-2,050 2,050-2,055 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,050 2,060 Cottonseed oil refined 1,160-1,165 1,155-1,160 Rapeseed oil refined 1,295-1,300 1,295-1,300 Palm oil 990-0,995 990-0,995 Sesame oil 2,130-2,135 2,110-2,115 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,175-1,180 1,175-1,180 Vanaspati ghee 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Castor oil commercial 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155 Castor oil BSS 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed