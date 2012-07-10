1. Groundnut oil prices dropped due to restricted demand from consumers. 2. Coconut oil moved down due to weak advices from producing centers. 3. Cottonseed oil improved further due to short supply. 4. Sesame oil firmed up due to thin supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 863-1,022 862-1,022 861-0,975 860-0,975 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,080-1,081 1,080-1,081 1,030-1,031 1,030-1,031 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,190 1,205 1,825 1,845 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,930 1,950 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 678 675 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 800 697 1,090-1,095 1,085-1,090 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,330 1,320 2,030-2,040 2,010-2,020 Castor oil commercial 660 670 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Castor oil BSS 670 680 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 2,005-2,010 2,020-2,025 Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,015-2,020 2,030-2,035 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,035-2,040 2,050-2,055 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,040 2,060 Cottonseed oil refined 1,160-1,165 1,155-1,160 Rapeseed oil refined 1,295-1,300 1,295-1,300 Palm olein 990-0,995 990-0,995 Sesame oil 2,130-2,135 2,110-2,115 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,135-1,140 1,175-1,180 Vanaspati Ghee 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Castor oil commercial 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155 Castor oil BSS 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 31,900-32,000 31,700-31,800 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers. * Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand. * Sesame oil firmed up due to short supply. 