* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units. * Castor oil dropped due to lack of export demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 30,000 versus 30,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,30,000-0,31,000 versus 35,000-0,36,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 3,500 861-1,030 4,000 861-1,022 Gondal 4,500 850-1,013 4,500 845-1,034 Jasdan 500 880-1,017 500 865-1,005 Jamnagar 2,500 867-1,040 2,000 874-1,035 Junagadh 4,000 854-1,030 3,000 866-1,009 Keshod 1,500 860-1,011 1,500 846-0,995 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 863-1,030 863-1,022 861-0,985 861-0,975 (auction price) Market delivery 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,080-1,081 1,080-1,081 1,030-1,031 1,030-1,031 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 1,600 1,416-1,641 1,400-1,637 Sesame (Black) 520 1,235-2,075 1,250-2,070 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 1,200 596-0,622 604-0,638 Rapeseeds 10 675-735 675-715 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,190 1,190 1,825 1,825 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,930 1,930 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 674 678 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 696 700 1,085-1,090 1,090-1,095 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,330 1,330 2,030-2,040 2,030-2,040 Castor oil commercial 655 660 1,060-1,065 1,070-1,075 Castor oil BSS 665 670 1,080-1,085 1,090-1,095 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,005-2,010 2,005-2,010 Groundnut oil label tin 2,015-2,020 2,015-2,020 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,035-2,040 2,035-2,040 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,040 2,040 Cottonseed oil refined 1,155-1,160 1,160-1,165 Rapeseed oil refined 1,295-1,300 1,295-1,300 Palm oil 990-0,995 990-0,995 Sesame oil 2,130-2,135 2,130-2,135 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,135-1,140 1,135-1,140 Vanaspati ghee 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Castor oil commercial 1,140-1,145 1,150-1,155 Castor oil BSS 1,160-1,165 1,170-1,175 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed