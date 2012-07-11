1. Groundnut oil prices improved due to increased demand from retail users. 2. Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units. 3. Castor oil moved down due to sufficient supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 863-1,030 863-1,022 861-0,985 861-0,975 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,080-1,081 1,080-1,081 1,030-1,031 1,030-1,031 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,200 1,190 1,840 1,825 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,940 1,930 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 674 678 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 696 700 1,085-1,090 1,090-1,095 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,330 1,330 2,030-2,040 2,030-2,040 Castor oil commercial 660 660 1,060-1,065 1,070-1,075 Castor oil BSS 670 670 1,080-1,085 1,090-1,095 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 2,020-2,025 2,005-2,010 Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,030-2,035 2,015-2,020 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,050-2,055 2,035-2,040 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,050 2,040 Cottonseed oil refined 1,150-1,155 1,160-1,165 Rapeseed oil refined 1,295-1,300 1,295-1,300 Palm olein 990-0,995 990-0,995 Sesame oil 2,130-2,135 2,130-2,135 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,135-1,140 1,135-1,140 Vanaspati Ghee 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Castor oil commercial 1,140-1,145 1,150-1,155 Castor oil BSS 1,160-1,165 1,170-1,175 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 31,900-32,000 31,900-32,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- * Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units. * Castor oil dropped due to lack of export demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 30,000 versus 30,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,30,000-0,31,000 versus 35,000-0,36,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 3,500 861-1,030 4,000 861-1,022 Gondal 4,500 850-1,013 4,500 845-1,034 Jasdan 500 880-1,017 500 865-1,005 Jamnagar 2,500 867-1,040 2,000 874-1,035 Junagadh 4,000 854-1,030 3,000 866-1,009 Keshod 1,500 860-1,011 1,500 846-0,995 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 863-1,030 863-1,022 861-0,985 861-0,975 (auction price) Market delivery 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,080-1,081 1,080-1,081 1,030-1,031 1,030-1,031 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 1,600 1,416-1,641 1,400-1,637 Sesame (Black) 520 1,235-2,075 1,250-2,070 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 1,200 596-0,622 604-0,638 Rapeseeds 10 675-735 675-715 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,190 1,190 1,825 1,825 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,930 1,930 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 674 678 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 696 700 1,085-1,090 1,090-1,095 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,330 1,330 2,030-2,040 2,030-2,040 Castor oil commercial 655 660 1,060-1,065 1,070-1,075 Castor oil BSS 665 670 1,080-1,085 1,090-1,095 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,005-2,010 2,005-2,010 Groundnut oil label tin 2,015-2,020 2,015-2,020 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,035-2,040 2,035-2,040 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,040 2,040 Cottonseed oil refined 1,155-1,160 1,160-1,165 Rapeseed oil refined 1,295-1,300 1,295-1,300 Palm oil 990-0,995 990-0,995 Sesame oil 2,130-2,135 2,130-2,135 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,135-1,140 1,135-1,140 Vanaspati ghee 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Castor oil commercial 1,140-1,145 1,150-1,155 Castor oil BSS 1,160-1,165 1,170-1,175