* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Palm olien prices improved due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 30,000 versus 30,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,25,000-0,26,000 versus 30,000-0,31,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 2,500 861-1,031 3,500 861-1,030 Gondal 4,000 833-1,024 4,500 850-1,013 Jasdan 500 857-1,025 500 880-1,017 Jamnagar 2,000 880-1,062 2,500 867-1,040 Junagadh 3,500 850-1,021 4,000 854-1,030 Keshod 2,000 855-1,029 1,500 860-1,011 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 863-1,031 863-1,030 861-0,986 861-0,985 (auction price) Market delivery 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,080-1,081 1,080-1,081 1,030-1,031 1,030-1,031 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 2,560 1,400-1,626 1,416-1,641 Sesame (Black) 425 1,245-2,065 1,235-2,075 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 950 591-0,630 596-0,622 Rapeseeds --5 676-745 675-735 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,210 1,200 1,850 1,840 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,950 1,940 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 674 674 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 696 696 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,330 1,330 2,030-2,040 2,030-2,040 Castor oil commercial 660 660 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065 Castor oil BSS 670 670 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,025-2,030 2,020-2,025 Groundnut oil label tin 2,035-2,040 2,030-2,035 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,055-2,060 2,050-2,055 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,060 2,050 Cottonseed oil refined 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155 Rapeseed oil refined 1,295-1,300 1,295-1,300 Palm oil 995-1,000 990-0,995 Sesame oil 2,130-2,135 2,130-2,135 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,135-1,140 1,135-1,140 Vanaspati ghee 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Castor oil commercial 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145 Castor oil BSS 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed