1. Groundnut oil prices moved up further due to short supply. 2. Cottonseed oil firmed up due to increased retail demand. 3. Palm olien improved due to thin supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 863-1,031 863-1,030 861-0,986 861-0,985 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,080-1,081 1,080-1,081 1,030-1,031 1,030-1,031 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,215 1,200 1,860 1,840 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,960 1,940 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 678 674 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 700 696 1,090-1,095 1,085-1,090 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,330 1,330 2,030-2,040 2,030-2,040 Castor oil commercial 675 660 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065 Castor oil BSS 685 670 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 2,040-2,045 2,020-2,025 Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,050-2,055 2,030-2,035 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,070-2,075 2,050-2,055 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,070 2,050 Cottonseed oil refined 1,155-1,160 1,150-1,155 Rapeseed oil refined 1,295-1,300 1,295-1,300 Palm olein 995-1,000 990-0,995 Sesame oil 2,130-2,135 2,130-2,135 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,135-1,140 1,135-1,140 Vanaspati Ghee 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Castor oil commercial 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145 Castor oil BSS 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 32,400-32,500 31,900-32,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- * Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Palm olien prices improved due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 30,000 versus 30,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,25,000-0,26,000 versus 30,000-0,31,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 2,500 861-1,031 3,500 861-1,030 Gondal 4,000 833-1,024 4,500 850-1,013 Jasdan 500 857-1,025 500 880-1,017 Jamnagar 2,000 880-1,062 2,500 867-1,040 Junagadh 3,500 850-1,021 4,000 854-1,030 Keshod 2,000 855-1,029 1,500 860-1,011 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 863-1,031 863-1,030 861-0,986 861-0,985 (auction price) Market delivery 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,080-1,081 1,080-1,081 1,030-1,031 1,030-1,031 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 2,560 1,400-1,626 1,416-1,641 Sesame (Black) 425 1,245-2,065 1,235-2,075 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 950 591-0,630 596-0,622 Rapeseeds --5 676-745 675-735 Cottonseed oil whitewash 674 674 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 696 696 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,330 1,330 2,030-2,040 2,030-2,040 Castor oil commercial 660 660 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065 Castor oil BSS 670 670 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,025-2,030 2,020-2,025 Groundnut oil label tin 2,035-2,040 2,030-2,035 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,055-2,060 2,050-2,055 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,060 2,050 Cottonseed oil refined 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155 Rapeseed oil refined 1,295-1,300 1,295-1,300 Palm oil 995-1,000 990-0,995 Sesame oil 2,130-2,135 2,130-2,135 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,135-1,140 1,135-1,140 Vanaspati ghee 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Castor oil commercial 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145 Castor oil BSS 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed