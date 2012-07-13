* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil improved due to increased retail demand. * Mustard oil moved up due to short supply. * Castor oil increased due to export demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 30,000 versus 30,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,35,000-0,36,000 versus 25,000-0,26,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 3,000 862-1,045 2,500 861-1,031 Gondal 3,500 850-1,029 4,000 833-1,024 Jasdan 500 880-1,009 500 857-1,025 Jamnagar 1,500 900-1,050 2,000 880-1,062 Junagadh 3,000 865-1,013 4,500 850-1,021 Keshod 2,000 871-1,025 2,000 855-1,029 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 864-1,045 863-1,031 862-0,991 861-0,986 (auction price) Market delivery 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,080-1,081 1,080-1,081 1,030-1,031 1,030-1,031 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 1,600 1,375-1,625 1,400-1,626 Sesame (Black) 475 1,260-2,075 1,245-2,065 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 1,600 617-0,654 591-0,630 Rapeseeds 10 678-758 676-745 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,215 1,215 1,860 1,860 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,960 1,960 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 685 678 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 707 700 1,100-1,105 1,090-1,095 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,330 1,330 2,030-2,040 2,030-2,040 Castor oil commercial 690 675 1,080-1,085 1,060-1,065 Castor oil BSS 700 685 1,100-1,105 1,080-1,085 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,040-2,045 2,040-2,045 Groundnut oil label tin 2,050-2,055 2,050-2,055 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,070-2,075 2,070-2,075 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,070 2,070 Cottonseed oil refined 1,165-1,170 1,155-1,160 Rapeseed oil refined 1,305-1,310 1,295-1,300 Palm oil 995-1,000 995-1,000 Sesame oil 2,130-2,135 2,130-2,135 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,135-1,140 1,135-1,140 Vanaspati ghee 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Castor oil commercial 1,160-1,165 1,140-1,145 Castor oil BSS 1,180-1,185 1,160-1,165 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed