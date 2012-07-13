1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. 2. Cottonseed oil improved further due to retail demand. 3. Mustard oil moved up due to short supply. 4. Castor oil increased due to export demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 864-1,045 863-1,031 862-0,991 861-0,986 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,075-1,080 1,065-1,070 1,025-1,030 1,015-1,020 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,090-1,091 1,080-1,081 1,040-1,041 1,030-1,031 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,215 1,215 1,860 1,860 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,960 1,960 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 690 678 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 712 700 1,105-1,110 1,090-1,095 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,330 1,330 2,030-2,040 2,030-2,040 Castor oil commercial 700 675 1,090-1,095 1,060-1,065 Castor oil BSS 710 685 1,110-1,115 1,080-1,085 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 2,040-2,045 2,040-2,045 Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,050-2,055 2,050-2,055 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,070-2,075 2,070-2,075 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,070 2,070 Cottonseed oil refined 1,165-1,170 1,155-1,160 Rapeseed oil refined 1,305-1,310 1,295-1,300 Palm olein 995-1,000 995-1,000 Sesame oil 2,130-2,135 2,130-2,135 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,135-1,140 1,135-1,140 Vanaspati Ghee 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Castor oil commercial 1,170-1,175 1,140-1,145 Castor oil BSS 1,190-1,195 1,160-1,165 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 32,400-32,500 32,400-32,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 30,000 versus 30,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,35,000-0,36,000 versus 25,000-0,26,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 3,000 862-1,045 2,500 861-1,031 Gondal 3,500 850-1,029 4,000 833-1,024 Jasdan 500 880-1,009 500 857-1,025 Jamnagar 1,500 900-1,050 2,000 880-1,062 Junagadh 3,000 865-1,013 4,500 850-1,021 Keshod 2,000 871-1,025 2,000 855-1,029 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 864-1,045 863-1,031 862-0,991 861-0,986 (auction price) Market delivery 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,080-1,081 1,080-1,081 1,030-1,031 1,030-1,031 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 1,600 1,375-1,625 1,400-1,626 Sesame (Black) 475 1,260-2,075 1,245-2,065 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 1,600 617-0,654 591-0,630 Rapeseeds 10 678-758 676-745 