* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were stable due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil moved up further due to retail demand. * Mustard oil firmed up due to short supply. * Castor oil moved up due to export demand. * Sesame oil improved due to firm trend in seed prices. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 30,000 versus 30,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,55,000-0,56,000 versus 35,000-0,36,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 2,500 862-1,046 3,000 862-1,045 Gondal 4,000 860-1,025 3,500 850-1,029 Jasdan 500 877-1,023 500 880-1,009 Jamnagar 1,000 908-1,038 1,500 900-1,050 Junagadh 3,500 874-1,040 3,000 865-1,013 Keshod 1,500 875-1,033 2,000 871-1,025 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 864-1,046 864-1,045 862-0,991 862-0,991 (auction price) Market delivery 1,075-1,080 1,075-1,080 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,090-1,091 1,090-1,091 1,040-1,041 1,040-1,041 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 560 1,561-1,724 1,375-1,625 Sesame (Black) 330 1,275-2,100 1,260-2,075 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 1,800 646-0,682 617-0,654 Rapeseeds --5 680-760 678-758 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,215 1,215 1,860 1,860 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,960 1,960 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 695 690 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 717 712 1,110-1,115 1,105-1,110 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,340 1,330 2,060-2,070 2,030-2,040 Castor oil commercial 710 700 1,100-1,105 1,090-1,095 Castor oil BSS 720 710 1,120-1,125 1,110-1,115 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,040-2,045 2,040-2,045 Groundnut oil label tin 2,050-2,055 2,050-2,055 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,070-2,075 2,070-2,075 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,070 2,070 Cottonseed oil refined 1,170-1,175 1,165-1,170 Rapeseed oil refined 1,315-1,320 1,305-1,310 Palm oil 995-1,000 995-1,000 Sesame oil 2,170-2,175 2,130-2,135 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,135-1,140 1,135-1,140 Vanaspati ghee 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Castor oil commercial 1,180-1,185 1,170-1,175 Castor oil BSS 1,200-1,205 1,190-1,195 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed