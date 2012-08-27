* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers. * Castor oil moved down due to lack of export demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 15,000 versus 15,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,50,000-0,51,000 versus 40,000-0,41,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 1,500 960-1,150 2,000 970-1,160 Gondal 2,000 935-1,123 2,000 936-1,135 Jasdan 500 955-1,112 500 939-1,108 Jamnagar 1,000 932-1,124 1,500 950-1,141 Junagadh 2,000 937-1,130 1,500 920-1,124 Keshod 1,000 908-1,120 1,000 910-1,112 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 965-1,150 980-1,160 960-1,133 970-1,150 (auction price) Market delivery 1,195-1,200 1,195-1,200 1,175-1,180 1,175-1,180 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,210-1,211 1,210-1,211 1,190-1,191 1,190-1,191 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 480 1,350-1,786 1,360-1,785 Sesame (Black) 240 1,200-2,199 1,371-2,175 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 700 770-0,797 786-0,814 Rapeseeds 26 600-800 680-800 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,280 1,285 1,955 1,960 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 2,010 2,010 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 750 750 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 772 772 1,175-1,180 1,175-1,180 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,470 1,470 2,290-2,300 2,290-2,300 Castor oil commercial 830 855 1,300-1,305 1,310-1,315 Castor oil BSS 840 865 1,320-1,325 1,330-1,335 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,075-2,080 2,080-2,085 Groundnut oil label tin 2,085-2,090 2,090-2,095 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,105-2,110 2,110-2,115 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,120 2,120 Cottonseed oil refined 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Rapeseed oil refined 1,335-1,340 1,335-1,340 Palm oil 1,010-1,015 1,010-1,015 Sesame oil 2,420-2,425 2,420-2,425 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,135-1,140 1,135-1,140 Vanaspati ghee 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Castor oil commercial 1,370-1,375 1,380-1,385 Castor oil BSS 1,390-1,395 1,400-1,405 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed