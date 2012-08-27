*Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers. *Castor oil dropped due to lack of export demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 965-1,150 980-1,160 960-1,133 970-1,150 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,185-1,190 1,195-1,200 1,165-1,170 1,175-1,180 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,200-1,201 1,210-1,211 1,180-1,181 1,190-1,191 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,280 1,285 1,955 1,960 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 2,010 2,010 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 750 750 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 772 772 1,175-1,180 1,175-1,180 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,470 1,470 2,290-2,300 2,290-2,300 Castor oil commercial 825 855 1,290-1,295 1,310-1,315 Castor oil BSS 835 865 1,310-1,315 1,330-1,335 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 2,075-2,080 2,080-2,085 Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,085-2,090 2,090-2,095 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,105-2,110 2,110-2,115 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,120 2,120 Cottonseed oil refined 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Rapeseed oil refined 1,335-1,340 1,335-1,340 Palm olein 1,010-1,015 1,010-1,015 Sesame oil 2,420-2,425 2,420-2,425 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,135-1,140 1,135-1,140 Vanaspati Ghee 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Castor oil commercial 1,360-1,365 1,380-1,385 Castor oil BSS 1,380-1,385 1,400-1,405 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 34,400-34,500 33,700-33,800 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed