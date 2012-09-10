* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices moved down due to low demand from retailers. * Cottonseed oil dropped due to selling pressure from refinery units. * Castor oil declined due to lack of export demand. * Mustard oil eased due to poor retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 10,000 versus 10,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,09,000-0,10,000 versus 10,000-0,11,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot --,500 850-0,975 --,500 850-0,980 Gondal 1,000 820-0,980 1,000 826-1,008 Jasdan 500 825-0,986 500 824-0,997 Jamnagar 1,000 810-0,991 1,000 800-1,015 Junagadh --,000 ----0,000 1,000 800-0,990 Keshod --,500 807-0,970 --,500 805-0,976 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 900-0,975 900-0,980 850-0,965 850-0,975 (auction price) Market delivery 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,050-1,051 1,050-1,051 1,030-1,031 1,030-1,031 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 1,040 1,440-1,862 1,450-1,878 Sesame (Black) 068 1,425-2,105 1,400-2,169 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 750 656-0,680 694-0,721 Rapeseeds 108 745-755 670-878 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,210 1,215 1,855 1,860 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,950 1,950 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 707 713 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 729 735 1,135-1,140 1,140-1,145 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,490 1,490 2,330-2,340 2,330-2,340 Castor oil commercial 720 745 1,200-1,205 1,230-1,235 Castor oil BSS 740 755 1,220-1,225 1,250-1,255 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,020-2,025 2,025-2,030 Groundnut oil label tin 2,030-2,035 2,035-2,040 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,050-2,055 2,055-2,060 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,060 2,060 Cottonseed oil refined 1,215-1,220 1,220-1,225 Rapeseed oil refined 1,340-1,345 1,350-1,355 Palm oil 980-0,985 980-0,985 Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Vanaspati ghee 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065 Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,300-1,305 Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,320-1,325 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed