* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices moved down due to low demand from retailers.
* Cottonseed oil dropped due to selling pressure from refinery units.
* Castor oil declined due to lack of export demand.
* Mustard oil eased due to poor retail demand.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 10,000 versus 10,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,09,000-0,10,000 versus 10,000-0,11,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot --,500 850-0,975 --,500 850-0,980
Gondal 1,000 820-0,980 1,000 826-1,008
Jasdan 500 825-0,986 500 824-0,997
Jamnagar 1,000 810-0,991 1,000 800-1,015
Junagadh --,000 ----0,000 1,000 800-0,990
Keshod --,500 807-0,970 --,500 805-0,976
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 900-0,975 900-0,980 850-0,965 850-0,975
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,050-1,051 1,050-1,051 1,030-1,031 1,030-1,031
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 1,040 1,440-1,862 1,450-1,878
Sesame (Black) 068 1,425-2,105 1,400-2,169
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 750 656-0,680 694-0,721
Rapeseeds 108 745-755 670-878
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,210 1,215 1,855 1,860
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,950 1,950
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 707 713 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 729 735 1,135-1,140 1,140-1,145
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,490 1,490 2,330-2,340 2,330-2,340
Castor oil commercial 720 745 1,200-1,205 1,230-1,235
Castor oil BSS 740 755 1,220-1,225 1,250-1,255
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,020-2,025 2,025-2,030
Groundnut oil label tin 2,030-2,035 2,035-2,040
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,050-2,055 2,055-2,060
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,060 2,060
Cottonseed oil refined 1,215-1,220 1,220-1,225
Rapeseed oil refined 1,340-1,345 1,350-1,355
Palm oil 980-0,985 980-0,985
Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Vanaspati ghee 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065
Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,300-1,305
Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,320-1,325
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed