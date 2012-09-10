*Groundnut oil prices moved down further due to restricted demand from consumers. * Mustard oil dropped due to sufficient supply. *Castor oil declined due to lack of export demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 900-0,975 900-0,980 850-0,965 850-0,975 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,025-1,030 1,035-1,040 1,005-1,010 1,015-1,020 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,040-1,041 1,050-1,051 1,020-1,021 1,030-1,031 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,200 1,215 1,840 1,860 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,940 1,950 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 713 713 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 735 735 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,490 1,490 2,330-2,340 2,330-2,340 Castor oil commercial 720 745 1,200-1,205 1,230-1,235 Castor oil BSS 730 755 1,220-1,225 1,250-1,255 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 2,015-2,020 2,025-2,030 Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,025-2,030 2,035-2,040 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,045-2,050 2,055-2,060 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,050 2,060 Cottonseed oil refined 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Rapeseed oil refined 1,340-1,345 1,350-1,355 Palm olein 980-0,985 980-0,985 Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Vanaspati Ghee 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065 Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,300-1,305 Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,320-1,325 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 33,900-34,000 34,900-35,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed