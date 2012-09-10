*Groundnut oil prices moved down further due to restricted demand from
consumers.
* Mustard oil dropped due to sufficient supply.
*Castor oil declined due to lack of export demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 900-0,975 900-0,980 850-0,965 850-0,975
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,025-1,030 1,035-1,040 1,005-1,010 1,015-1,020
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,040-1,041 1,050-1,051 1,020-1,021 1,030-1,031
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,200 1,215 1,840 1,860
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,940 1,950
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 713 713 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 735 735 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,490 1,490 2,330-2,340 2,330-2,340
Castor oil commercial 720 745 1,200-1,205 1,230-1,235
Castor oil BSS 730 755 1,220-1,225 1,250-1,255
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,015-2,020 2,025-2,030
Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,025-2,030 2,035-2,040
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,045-2,050 2,055-2,060
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,050 2,060
Cottonseed oil refined 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225
Rapeseed oil refined 1,340-1,345 1,350-1,355
Palm olein 980-0,985 980-0,985
Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Vanaspati Ghee 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065
Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,300-1,305
Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,320-1,325
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 33,900-34,000 34,900-35,000
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed