* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil eased due to poor retail demand. * Mustard oil moved down due to sufficient supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 10,000 versus 10,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags: 11,000-12,000 versus 9,000-10,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot --,500 800-925 --,500 850-975 Gondal 1,500 812-940 1,000 820-980 Jasdan 500 823-963 500 825-986 Jamnagar 1,000 800-975 1,000 810-991 Junagadh --,000 ----0,000 1,000 800-990 Keshod 1,000 810-0,936 --,500 807-970 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 845-0,925 900-0,975 800-0,900 850-0,965 (auction price) Market delivery 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,040-1,041 1,040-1,041 1,020-1,021 1,020-1,021 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 390 1,440-1,847 1,440-1,862 Sesame (Black) 078 1,350-2,160 1,425-2,105 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 850 657-675 656-680 Rapeseeds 118 700-840 745-755 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,200 1,200 1,840 1,840 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,940 1,940 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 710 713 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 732 735 1,135-1,140 1,140-1,145 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,490 1,490 2,330-2,340 2,330-2,340 Castor oil commercial 720 720 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Castor oil BSS 740 730 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,015-2,020 2,015-2,020 Groundnut oil label tin 2,025-2,030 2,025-2,030 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,045-2,050 2,045-2,050 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,050 2,050 Cottonseed oil refined 1,215-1,220 1,220-1,225 Rapeseed oil refined 1,335-1,340 1,340-1,345 Palm oil 980-985 980-985 Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Vanaspati ghee 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065 Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed