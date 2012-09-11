1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. 2. Mustard oil eased further due to poor retail demand. 3. Castor oil dropped due to lack of export demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 845-0,925 900-0,975 800-0,900 850-0,965 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,015-1,020 1,025-1,030 995-1,000 1,005-1,010 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,030-1,031 1,040-1,041 1,010-1,011 1,020-1,021 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,200 1,200 1,840 1,840 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,940 1,940 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 713 713 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 735 735 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,490 1,490 2,330-2,340 2,330-2,340 Castor oil commercial 715 720 1,180-1,185 1,200-1,205 Castor oil BSS 725 730 1,200-1,205 1,220-1,225 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 2,015-2,020 2,015-2,020 Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,025-2,030 2,025-2,030 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,045-2,050 2,045-2,050 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,050 2,050 Cottonseed oil refined 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Rapeseed oil refined 1,335-1,340 1,340-1,345 Palm olein 980-0,985 980-0,985 Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Vanaspati Ghee 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065 Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,270-1,275 Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,290-1,295 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 33,900-34,000 33,900-34,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- * Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil eased due to poor retail demand. * Mustard oil moved down due to sufficient supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 10,000 versus 10,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags: 11,000-12,000 versus 9,000-10,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot --,500 800-925 --,500 850-975 Gondal 1,500 812-940 1,000 820-980 Jasdan 500 823-963 500 825-986 Jamnagar 1,000 800-975 1,000 810-991 Junagadh --,000 ----0,000 1,000 800-990 Keshod 1,000 810-0,936 --,500 807-970 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 845-0,925 900-0,975 800-0,900 850-0,965 (auction price) Market delivery 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,040-1,041 1,040-1,041 1,020-1,021 1,020-1,021 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 390 1,440-1,847 1,440-1,862 Sesame (Black) 078 1,350-2,160 1,425-2,105 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 850 657-675 656-680 Rapeseeds 118 700-840 745-755 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,200 1,200 1,840 1,840 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,940 1,940 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 710 713 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 732 735 1,135-1,140 1,140-1,145 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,490 1,490 2,330-2,340 2,330-2,340 Castor oil commercial 720 720 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Castor oil BSS 740 730 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,015-2,020 2,015-2,020 Groundnut oil label tin 2,025-2,030 2,025-2,030 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,045-2,050 2,045-2,050 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,050 2,050 Cottonseed oil refined 1,215-1,220 1,220-1,225 Rapeseed oil refined 1,335-1,340 1,340-1,345 Palm oil 980-985 980-985 Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Vanaspati ghee 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065 Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed