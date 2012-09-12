* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to increased retail demand.
* Palm olien improved due to thin supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 10,000 versus 10,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,09,000-0,10,000 versus 11,000-0,12,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot --,600 825-0,959 --,500 800-0,925
Gondal 1,500 810-0,945 1,500 812-0,940
Jasdan 500 830-0,942 500 823-0,963
Jamnagar 1,500 826-0,964 1,000 800-0,975
Junagadh 2,000 789-0,971 1,000 800-0,990
Keshod 1,000 775-0,924 1,000 810-0,936
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 900-0,959 845-0,925 825-0,910 800-0,900
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020 995-1,000 995-1,000
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,030-1,031 1,030-1,031 1,010-1,011 1,010-1,011
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 510 1,450-1,848 1,440-1,847
Sesame (Black) 120 1,400-2,104 1,350-2,160
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 750 656-0,680 657-0,675
Rapeseeds 11 658-738 700-840
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,205 1,200 1,845 1,840
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,950 1,940
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 713 713 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 735 735 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,490 1,490 2,330-2,340 2,330-2,340
Castor oil commercial 730 715 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Castor oil BSS 740 725 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,025-2,030 2,015-2,020
Groundnut oil label tin 2,035-2,040 2,025-2,030
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,055-2,060 2,045-2,050
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,060 2,050
Cottonseed oil refined 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225
Rapeseed oil refined 1,335-1,340 1,335-1,340
Palm oil 990-0,995 980-0,985
Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Vanaspati ghee 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065
Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255
Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed