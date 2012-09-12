* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to increased retail demand. * Palm olien improved due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 10,000 versus 10,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,09,000-0,10,000 versus 11,000-0,12,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot --,600 825-0,959 --,500 800-0,925 Gondal 1,500 810-0,945 1,500 812-0,940 Jasdan 500 830-0,942 500 823-0,963 Jamnagar 1,500 826-0,964 1,000 800-0,975 Junagadh 2,000 789-0,971 1,000 800-0,990 Keshod 1,000 775-0,924 1,000 810-0,936 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 900-0,959 845-0,925 825-0,910 800-0,900 (auction price) Market delivery 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020 995-1,000 995-1,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,030-1,031 1,030-1,031 1,010-1,011 1,010-1,011 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 510 1,450-1,848 1,440-1,847 Sesame (Black) 120 1,400-2,104 1,350-2,160 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 750 656-0,680 657-0,675 Rapeseeds 11 658-738 700-840 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,205 1,200 1,845 1,840 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,950 1,940 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 713 713 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 735 735 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,490 1,490 2,330-2,340 2,330-2,340 Castor oil commercial 730 715 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 740 725 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,025-2,030 2,015-2,020 Groundnut oil label tin 2,035-2,040 2,025-2,030 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,055-2,060 2,045-2,050 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,060 2,050 Cottonseed oil refined 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Rapeseed oil refined 1,335-1,340 1,335-1,340 Palm oil 990-0,995 980-0,985 Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Vanaspati ghee 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065 Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed