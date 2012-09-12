*Groundnut oil prices remained flat due to restricted buying and selling.
*Cottonseed oil improved due to increased retail demand.
*Palm olien moved up due to thin supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 900-0,959 845-0,925 825-0,910 800-0,900
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,005-1,010 1,015-1,020 985-0,990 995-1,000
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,020-1,021 1,030-1,031 1,000-1,001 1,010-1,011
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,200 1,200 1,840 1,840
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,940 1,940
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 720 713 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 742 735 1,150-1,155 1,140-1,145
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,490 1,490 2,330-2,340 2,330-2,340
Castor oil commercial 735 715 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Castor oil BSS 745 725 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,015-2,020 2,015-2,020
Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,025-2,030 2,025-2,030
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,045-2,050 2,045-2,050
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,050 2,050
Cottonseed oil refined 1,230-1,235 1,220-1,225
Rapeseed oil refined 1,335-1,340 1,335-1,340
Palm olein 990-0,995 980-0,985
Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Vanaspati Ghee 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065
Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255
Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 34,200-34,300 33,900-34,000
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed