* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. * Mustard oil dropped due to sufficient supply. * Vanaspati Ghee moved down due to price fall in imported edible oils. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 10,000 versus 10,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,14,000-0,15,000 versus 09,000-0,10,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot --,800 800-0,984 --,600 825-0,959 Gondal 1,000 817-0,963 1,500 810-0,945 Jasdan 500 804-0,940 500 830-0,942 Jamnagar 1,000 810-0,977 1,500 826-0,964 Junagadh 1,500 795-0,960 2,000 789-0,971 Keshod 1,000 800-0,915 1,000 775-0,924 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 850-0,984 900-0,959 800-0,956 825-0,910 (auction price) Market delivery 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 985-0,990 985-0,990 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,020-1,021 1,020-1,021 1,000-1,001 1,000-1,001 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 340 1,445-1,839 1,450-1,848 Sesame (Black) 170 1,400-2,121 1,400-2,104 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 565 660-0,702 656-0,680 Rapeseeds 125 744-764 658-738 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,200 1,200 1,840 1,840 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,940 1,940 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 723 720 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 745 742 1,155-1,160 1,150-1,155 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,490 1,490 2,330-2,340 2,330-2,340 Castor oil commercial 730 735 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 740 745 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,015-2,020 2,015-2,020 Groundnut oil label tin 2,025-2,030 2,025-2,030 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,045-2,050 2,045-2,050 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,050 2,050 Cottonseed oil refined 1,235-1,240 1,230-1,235 Rapeseed oil refined 1,325-1,330 1,335-1,340 Palm oil 990-0,995 990-0,995 Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Vanaspati ghee 1,040-1,045 1,060-1,065 Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed