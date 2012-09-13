* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand.
* Mustard oil dropped due to sufficient supply.
* Vanaspati Ghee moved down due to price fall in imported edible oils.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 10,000 versus 10,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,14,000-0,15,000 versus 09,000-0,10,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot --,800 800-0,984 --,600 825-0,959
Gondal 1,000 817-0,963 1,500 810-0,945
Jasdan 500 804-0,940 500 830-0,942
Jamnagar 1,000 810-0,977 1,500 826-0,964
Junagadh 1,500 795-0,960 2,000 789-0,971
Keshod 1,000 800-0,915 1,000 775-0,924
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 850-0,984 900-0,959 800-0,956 825-0,910
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 985-0,990 985-0,990
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,020-1,021 1,020-1,021 1,000-1,001 1,000-1,001
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 340 1,445-1,839 1,450-1,848
Sesame (Black) 170 1,400-2,121 1,400-2,104
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 565 660-0,702 656-0,680
Rapeseeds 125 744-764 658-738
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,200 1,200 1,840 1,840
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,940 1,940
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 723 720 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 745 742 1,155-1,160 1,150-1,155
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,490 1,490 2,330-2,340 2,330-2,340
Castor oil commercial 730 735 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Castor oil BSS 740 745 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,015-2,020 2,015-2,020
Groundnut oil label tin 2,025-2,030 2,025-2,030
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,045-2,050 2,045-2,050
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,050 2,050
Cottonseed oil refined 1,235-1,240 1,230-1,235
Rapeseed oil refined 1,325-1,330 1,335-1,340
Palm oil 990-0,995 990-0,995
Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Vanaspati ghee 1,040-1,045 1,060-1,065
Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255
Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed