*Groundnut oil prices dropped due to increased selling from oil mills. *Mustard oil eased due to sufficient supply. *Vanaspati Ghee moved down due to poor retail demand. *Cottonseed oil firmed up due to thin supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 850-0,984 900-0,959 800-0,956 825-0,910 (Auction price) Market delivery 995-1,000 1,005-1,010 975-0,980 985-0,990 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,010-1,011 1,020-1,021 990-0,991 1,000-1,001 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,175 1,200 1,800 1,840 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,920 1,940 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 723 720 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 745 742 1,155-1,160 1,150-1,155 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,490 1,490 2,330-2,340 2,330-2,340 Castor oil commercial 730 735 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 740 745 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,995-2,000 2,015-2,020 Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,005-2,010 2,025-2,030 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,025-2,030 2,045-2,050 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,030 2,050 Cottonseed oil refined 1,235-1,240 1,230-1,235 Rapeseed oil refined 1,325-1,330 1,335-1,340 Palm olein 990-0,995 990-0,995 Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Vanaspati Ghee 1,040-1,045 1,060-1,065 Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 34,400-34,500 34,200-34,300 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed