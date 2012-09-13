*Groundnut oil prices dropped due to increased selling from oil mills.
*Mustard oil eased due to sufficient supply.
*Vanaspati Ghee moved down due to poor retail demand.
*Cottonseed oil firmed up due to thin supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 850-0,984 900-0,959 800-0,956 825-0,910
(Auction price)
Market delivery 995-1,000 1,005-1,010 975-0,980 985-0,990
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,010-1,011 1,020-1,021 990-0,991 1,000-1,001
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,175 1,200 1,800 1,840
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,920 1,940
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 723 720 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 745 742 1,155-1,160 1,150-1,155
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,490 1,490 2,330-2,340 2,330-2,340
Castor oil commercial 730 735 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Castor oil BSS 740 745 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,995-2,000 2,015-2,020
Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,005-2,010 2,025-2,030
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,025-2,030 2,045-2,050
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,030 2,050
Cottonseed oil refined 1,235-1,240 1,230-1,235
Rapeseed oil refined 1,325-1,330 1,335-1,340
Palm olein 990-0,995 990-0,995
Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Vanaspati Ghee 1,040-1,045 1,060-1,065
Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255
Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 34,400-34,500 34,200-34,300
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed