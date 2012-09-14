MEDIA-India said to seek job pledge from Apple in lieu of tax breaks - Bloomberg
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil improved further due to retail demand. * Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 10,000 versus 10,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,13,000-0,14,000 versus 14,000-0,15,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot --,900 854-0,944 --,800 800-0,984 Gondal 1,000 840-0,965 1,000 817-0,963 Jasdan 500 800-0,924 500 804-0,940 Jamnagar 1,500 798-0,960 1,000 810-0,977 Junagadh 1,000 803-0,945 1,500 795-0,960 Keshod 1,000 790-0,910 1,000 800-0,915 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 885-0,944 850-0,984 854-0,873 800-0,956 (auction price) Market delivery 995-1,000 995-1,000 975-0,980 975-0,980 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,010-1,011 1,010-1,011 990-0,991 990-0,991 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 570 1,450-1,837 1,445-1,839 Sesame (Black) 110 1,399-2,111 1,400-2,121 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 700 672-0,692 660-0,702 Rapeseeds 130 715-850 744-764 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,175 1,175 1,800 1,800 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,920 1,920 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 726 723 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 748 745 1,160-1,165 1,155-1,160 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,490 1,490 2,330-2,340 2,330-2,340 Castor oil commercial 735 730 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 745 740 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,995-2,000 1,995-2,000 Groundnut oil label tin 2,005-2,010 2,005-2,010 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,025-2,030 2,025-2,030 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,030 2,030 Cottonseed oil refined 1,240-1,245 1,235-1,240 Rapeseed oil refined 1,325-1,330 1,325-1,330 Palm oil 995-1,000 990-0,995 Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Vanaspati ghee 1,040-1,045 1,040-1,045 Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
BANGALORE, June 05The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 34900 ICS-201(B22mm) 35800 ICS-102(B22mm) 29200 ICS-103(23mm) 33600 ICS-104(24mm) 37500 ICS-202(26mm) 43600 ICS-105(26mm) 33500 ICS-105CS(26mm) 36100 ICS-105(27mm)