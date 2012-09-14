* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil improved further due to retail demand. * Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 10,000 versus 10,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,13,000-0,14,000 versus 14,000-0,15,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot --,900 854-0,944 --,800 800-0,984 Gondal 1,000 840-0,965 1,000 817-0,963 Jasdan 500 800-0,924 500 804-0,940 Jamnagar 1,500 798-0,960 1,000 810-0,977 Junagadh 1,000 803-0,945 1,500 795-0,960 Keshod 1,000 790-0,910 1,000 800-0,915 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 885-0,944 850-0,984 854-0,873 800-0,956 (auction price) Market delivery 995-1,000 995-1,000 975-0,980 975-0,980 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,010-1,011 1,010-1,011 990-0,991 990-0,991 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 570 1,450-1,837 1,445-1,839 Sesame (Black) 110 1,399-2,111 1,400-2,121 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 700 672-0,692 660-0,702 Rapeseeds 130 715-850 744-764 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,175 1,175 1,800 1,800 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,920 1,920 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 726 723 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 748 745 1,160-1,165 1,155-1,160 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,490 1,490 2,330-2,340 2,330-2,340 Castor oil commercial 735 730 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 745 740 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,995-2,000 1,995-2,000 Groundnut oil label tin 2,005-2,010 2,005-2,010 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,025-2,030 2,025-2,030 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,030 2,030 Cottonseed oil refined 1,240-1,245 1,235-1,240 Rapeseed oil refined 1,325-1,330 1,325-1,330 Palm oil 995-1,000 990-0,995 Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Vanaspati ghee 1,040-1,045 1,040-1,045 Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed