*Groundnut oil prices moved down further due to restricted demand from retailers. *Cottonseed oil improved due to thin supply. *Palm olien firmed up due to increased retail demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 885-0,944 850-0,984 854-0,873 800-0,956 (Auction price) Market delivery 995-1,000 995-1,000 975-0,980 975-0,980 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,010-1,011 1,010-1,011 990-0,991 990-0,991 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,160 1,175 1,775 1,800 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,910 1,920 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 731 723 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 753 745 1,165-1,170 1,155-1,160 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,490 1,490 2,330-2,340 2,330-2,340 Castor oil commercial 740 730 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 750 740 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,985-1,990 1,995-2,000 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,995-2,000 2,005-2,010 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,015-2,020 2,025-2,030 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,020 2,030 Cottonseed oil refined 1,245-1,250 1,235-1,240 Rapeseed oil refined 1,325-1,330 1,325-1,330 Palm olein 995-1,000 990-0,995 Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Vanaspati Ghee 1,040-1,045 1,040-1,045 Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 34,400-34,500 34,400-34,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed