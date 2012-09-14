WRAPUP 1-Arab powers sever Qatar ties, widening rift among US allies
* Egypt accuses Qatar of plan to sow discord (Wraps various strands)
*Groundnut oil prices moved down further due to restricted demand from retailers. *Cottonseed oil improved due to thin supply. *Palm olien firmed up due to increased retail demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 885-0,944 850-0,984 854-0,873 800-0,956 (Auction price) Market delivery 995-1,000 995-1,000 975-0,980 975-0,980 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,010-1,011 1,010-1,011 990-0,991 990-0,991 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,160 1,175 1,775 1,800 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,910 1,920 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 731 723 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 753 745 1,165-1,170 1,155-1,160 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,490 1,490 2,330-2,340 2,330-2,340 Castor oil commercial 740 730 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 750 740 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,985-1,990 1,995-2,000 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,995-2,000 2,005-2,010 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,015-2,020 2,025-2,030 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,020 2,030 Cottonseed oil refined 1,245-1,250 1,235-1,240 Rapeseed oil refined 1,325-1,330 1,325-1,330 Palm olein 995-1,000 990-0,995 Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Vanaspati Ghee 1,040-1,045 1,040-1,045 Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 34,400-34,500 34,400-34,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
* Egypt accuses Qatar of plan to sow discord (Wraps various strands)
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-June 05 1. Groundnut oil prices dropped due to restricted demand from retailers. 2. Cottonseed oil moved down due to supply pressure. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,725-1,000 0,000-0,000 0,660-0,857 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0