* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers. * Mustard oil moved down due to sufficient supply. * Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 10,000 versus 10,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags: 11,000-12,000 versus 13,000-14,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot --,300 845-945 --,900 854-944 Gondal 1,000 814-950 1,000 840-965 Jasdan 500 809-915 500 800-924 Jamnagar 1,000 794-940 1,500 798-960 Junagadh 1,000 800-923 1,000 803-940 Keshod --,500 788-900 1,000 790-910 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 850-0,945 885-0,944 845-0,925 854-0,873 (auction price) Market delivery 995-1,000 995-1,000 975-0,980 975-0,980 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,010-1,011 1,010-1,011 990-0,991 990-0,991 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 340 1,440-1,820 1,450-1,837 Sesame (Black) 090 1,460-2,096 1,399-2,111 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 650 672-701 672-692 Rapeseeds 238 641-746 715-850 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,150 1,160 1,755 1,775 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,900 1,910 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 733 731 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 755 753 1,170-1,175 1,165-1,170 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,490 1,490 2,330-2,340 2,330-2,340 Castor oil commercial 755 740 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 765 750 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,975-1,180 1,985-1,990 Groundnut oil label tin 1,985-1,990 1,995-2,000 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,005-2,010 2,015-2,020 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,010 2,020 Cottonseed oil refined 1,250-1,255 1,245-1,250 Rapeseed oil refined 1,320-1,325 1,325-1,330 Palm oil 995-1,000 995-1,000 Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Vanaspati ghee 1,040-1,045 1,040-1,045 Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed