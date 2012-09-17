* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers. * Cottonseed oil moved down due to increased selling from refinery units. * Palm olien dropped due to poor retail demand. * Mustard oil eased due to sufficient supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 10,000 versus 10,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,12,000-0,13,000 versus 11,000-0,12,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot --,500 825-0,959 --,300 845-0,945 Gondal 1,500 805-0,944 1,000 814-0,950 Jasdan 500 800-0,932 500 809-0,915 Jamnagar 1,000 815-0,928 1,000 794-0,940 Junagadh 2,000 790-0,905 1,000 800-0,923 Keshod --,500 775-0,900 --,500 788-0,900 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 850-0,959 850-0,945 825-0,921 845-0,925 (auction price) Market delivery 995-1,000 995-1,000 975-0,980 975-0,980 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,010-1,011 1,010-1,011 990-0,991 990-0,991 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 360 1,445-1,835 1,440-1,820 Sesame (Black) 095 1,470-2,121 1,460-2,096 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 650 675-0,701 672-0,701 Rapeseeds 109 645-746 641-746 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,125 1,130 1,715 1,725 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,870 1,880 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 725 728 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 747 750 1,155-1,160 1,160-1,165 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,490 1,490 2,330-2,340 2,330-2,340 Castor oil commercial 770 760 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 780 770 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,960-1,965 1,965-1,970 Groundnut oil label tin 1,970-1,975 1,975-1,980 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,990-1,995 1,995-2,000 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,980 1,990 Cottonseed oil refined 1,235-1,240 1,240-1,245 Rapeseed oil refined 1,315-1,320 1,320-1,325 Palm oil 990-0,995 995-1,000 Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Vanaspati ghee 1,040-1,045 1,040-1,045 Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed