* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers.
* Cottonseed oil moved down due to increased selling from refinery units.
* Palm olien dropped due to poor retail demand.
* Mustard oil eased due to sufficient supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 10,000 versus 10,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,12,000-0,13,000 versus 11,000-0,12,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot --,500 825-0,959 --,300 845-0,945
Gondal 1,500 805-0,944 1,000 814-0,950
Jasdan 500 800-0,932 500 809-0,915
Jamnagar 1,000 815-0,928 1,000 794-0,940
Junagadh 2,000 790-0,905 1,000 800-0,923
Keshod --,500 775-0,900 --,500 788-0,900
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 850-0,959 850-0,945 825-0,921 845-0,925
(auction price)
Market delivery 995-1,000 995-1,000 975-0,980 975-0,980
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,010-1,011 1,010-1,011 990-0,991 990-0,991
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 360 1,445-1,835 1,440-1,820
Sesame (Black) 095 1,470-2,121 1,460-2,096
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 650 675-0,701 672-0,701
Rapeseeds 109 645-746 641-746
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,125 1,130 1,715 1,725
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,870 1,880
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 725 728 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 747 750 1,155-1,160 1,160-1,165
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,490 1,490 2,330-2,340 2,330-2,340
Castor oil commercial 770 760 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Castor oil BSS 780 770 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,960-1,965 1,965-1,970
Groundnut oil label tin 1,970-1,975 1,975-1,980
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,990-1,995 1,995-2,000
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,980 1,990
Cottonseed oil refined 1,235-1,240 1,240-1,245
Rapeseed oil refined 1,315-1,320 1,320-1,325
Palm oil 990-0,995 995-1,000
Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Vanaspati ghee 1,040-1,045 1,040-1,045
Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255
Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed