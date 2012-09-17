*Groundnut oil prices moved down due to restricted demand from consumers. *Cottonseed oil dropped due to selling pressure from refinery units. *Palm olien eased due to poor retail demand. *Mustard oil moved down due to sufficient supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 850-0,959 850-0,945 825-0,921 845-0,925 (Auction price) Market delivery 985-0,990 995-1,000 965-0,970 975-0,980 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,000-1,001 1,010-1,011 980-0,981 990-0,991 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,110 1,130 1,695 1,725 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,850 1,880 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 723 728 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 745 750 1,155-1,160 1,160-1,165 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,490 1,490 2,330-2,340 2,330-2,340 Castor oil commercial 775 760 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 785 770 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,950-1,955 1,965-1,970 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,960-1,965 1,975-1,980 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,980-1,985 1,995-2,000 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,960 1,990 Cottonseed oil refined 1,235-1,240 1,240-1,245 Rapeseed oil refined 1,315-1,320 1,320-1,325 Palm olein 990-0,995 995-1,000 Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Vanaspati Ghee 1,040-1,045 1,040-1,045 Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 34,600-34,700 34,400-34,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed