* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices eased further due to restricted demand from retail
users.
* Cottonseed oil dropped due to selling pressure from refinery units.
* Vanaspati Ghee moved down on price fall in imported edible oils.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 20,000 versus 15,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,10,000-0,11,000 versus 10,000-0,11,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 4,000 670-0,919 3,000 670-0,880
Gondal 3,500 677-0,890 2,500 706-0,900
Jasdan 500 710-0,856 500 700-0,850
Jamnagar 1,000 734-0,850 1,000 723-0,865
Junagadh 3,000 715-0,840 2,000 750-0,864
Keshod 1,000 700-0,832 1,000 703-0,852
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 700-0,919 750-0,880 670-0,850 670-0,874
(auction price)
Market delivery 935-0,940 935-0,940 895-0,900 895-0,900
(traders price)
Plant delivery 950-0,951 950-0,951 910-0,911 910-0,911
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 320 1,100-1,585 1,075-1,665
Sesame (Black) 050 1,025-1,800 1,300-1,924
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 350 656-0,682 635-0,679
Rapeseeds 20 710-746 700-740
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 975 980 1,510 1,515
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,690 1,700
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 628 648 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 650 670 1,025-1,030 1,055-1,060
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,490 1,490 2,330-2,340 2,330-2,340
Castor oil commercial 715 725 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165
Castor oil BSS 725 735 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,770-1,775 1,780-1,785
Groundnut oil label tin 1,780-1,785 1,790-1,795
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,800-1,805 1,810-1,815
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,800 1,810
Cottonseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,125-1,130
Rapeseed oil refined 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305
Palm oil 870-0,875 870-0,875
Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Vanaspati ghee 910-0,915 940-0,945
Castor oil commercial 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245
Castor oil BSS 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed