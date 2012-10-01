* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased further due to restricted demand from retail users. * Cottonseed oil dropped due to selling pressure from refinery units. * Vanaspati Ghee moved down on price fall in imported edible oils. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 20,000 versus 15,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,10,000-0,11,000 versus 10,000-0,11,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 4,000 670-0,919 3,000 670-0,880 Gondal 3,500 677-0,890 2,500 706-0,900 Jasdan 500 710-0,856 500 700-0,850 Jamnagar 1,000 734-0,850 1,000 723-0,865 Junagadh 3,000 715-0,840 2,000 750-0,864 Keshod 1,000 700-0,832 1,000 703-0,852 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 700-0,919 750-0,880 670-0,850 670-0,874 (auction price) Market delivery 935-0,940 935-0,940 895-0,900 895-0,900 (traders price) Plant delivery 950-0,951 950-0,951 910-0,911 910-0,911 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 320 1,100-1,585 1,075-1,665 Sesame (Black) 050 1,025-1,800 1,300-1,924 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 350 656-0,682 635-0,679 Rapeseeds 20 710-746 700-740 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 975 980 1,510 1,515 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,690 1,700 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 628 648 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 650 670 1,025-1,030 1,055-1,060 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,490 1,490 2,330-2,340 2,330-2,340 Castor oil commercial 715 725 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Castor oil BSS 725 735 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,770-1,775 1,780-1,785 Groundnut oil label tin 1,780-1,785 1,790-1,795 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,800-1,805 1,810-1,815 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,800 1,810 Cottonseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,125-1,130 Rapeseed oil refined 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305 Palm oil 870-0,875 870-0,875 Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Vanaspati ghee 910-0,915 940-0,945 Castor oil commercial 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Castor oil BSS 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed