*Groundnut oil prices moved down due to supply pressure.
*Cottonseed oil declined due to selling presure from refinery units.
*Palm olien dropped due to poor retail demand.
*Vanaspati Ghee moved down due to price fall in imported edible oils.
*Castor oil eased due to lack of export demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 700-0,919 750-0,880 670-0,850 670-0,874
(Auction price)
Market delivery 935-0,940 935-0,940 895-0,900 895-0,900
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 950-0,951 950-0,951 910-0,911 910-0,911
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 960 980 1,480 1,515
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,680 1,700
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 615 648 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 637 670 1,015-1,020 1,055-1,060
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,490 1,490 2,330-2,340 2,330-2,340
Castor oil commercial 720 725 1,150-1,155 1,160-1,165
Castor oil BSS 730 735 1,170-1,175 1,180-1,185
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,760-1,765 1,780-1,785
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,770-1,775 1,790-1,795
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,790-1,795 1,810-1,815
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,790 1,810
Cottonseed oil refined 1,085-1,090 1,125-1,130
Rapeseed oil refined 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305
Palm olein 850-0,855 870-0,875
Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Vanaspati Ghee 910-0,915 940-0,945
Castor oil commercial 1,230-1,235 1,240-1,245
Castor oil BSS 1,250-1,255 1,260-1,265
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 27,500-27,600 30,000-30,100
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed