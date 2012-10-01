*Groundnut oil prices moved down due to supply pressure. *Cottonseed oil declined due to selling presure from refinery units. *Palm olien dropped due to poor retail demand. *Vanaspati Ghee moved down due to price fall in imported edible oils. *Castor oil eased due to lack of export demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 700-0,919 750-0,880 670-0,850 670-0,874 (Auction price) Market delivery 935-0,940 935-0,940 895-0,900 895-0,900 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 950-0,951 950-0,951 910-0,911 910-0,911 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 960 980 1,480 1,515 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,680 1,700 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 615 648 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 637 670 1,015-1,020 1,055-1,060 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,490 1,490 2,330-2,340 2,330-2,340 Castor oil commercial 720 725 1,150-1,155 1,160-1,165 Castor oil BSS 730 735 1,170-1,175 1,180-1,185 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,760-1,765 1,780-1,785 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,770-1,775 1,790-1,795 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,790-1,795 1,810-1,815 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,790 1,810 Cottonseed oil refined 1,085-1,090 1,125-1,130 Rapeseed oil refined 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305 Palm olein 850-0,855 870-0,875 Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Vanaspati Ghee 910-0,915 940-0,945 Castor oil commercial 1,230-1,235 1,240-1,245 Castor oil BSS 1,250-1,255 1,260-1,265 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 27,500-27,600 30,000-30,100 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed