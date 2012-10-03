1. Groundnut oil prices dropped further due to restricted demand from consumers. 2. Cottonseed oil declined due to selling presure from refinery units. 3. Palm olien moved down due to weak trend in global markets. 4. Vanaspati Ghee dropped due to price fall in imported edible oils. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 720-0,949 700-0,919 690-0,877 670-0,850 (Auction price) Market delivery 925-0,930 935-0,940 885-0,890 895-0,900 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 940-0,941 950-0,951 900-0,901 910-0,911 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 940 960 1,445 1,480 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,640 1,680 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 600 615 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 622 637 995-1,000 1,015-1,020 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,490 1,490 2,330-2,340 2,330-2,340 Castor oil commercial 705 720 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155 Castor oil BSS 715 730 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,730-1,735 1,760-1,765 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,740-1,745 1,770-1,775 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,760-1,765 1,790-1,795 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,750 1,790 Cottonseed oil refined 1,060-1,065 1,085-1,090 Rapeseed oil refined 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305 Palm olein 810-0,815 850-0,855 Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Vanaspati Ghee 880-0,885 910-0,915 Castor oil commercial 1,230-1,235 1,230-1,235 Castor oil BSS 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 24,500-24,600 27,500-27,600 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed