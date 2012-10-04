* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to increased retail demand. * Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply. * Mustard oil eased due to low retail demand. * Vanaspati Ghee dropped due to sufficient supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 25,000 versus 25,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,09,000-0,10,000 versus 10,000-0,11,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 3,500 692-0,972 4,500 690-0,949 Gondal 4,000 675-0,942 4,000 680-0,896 Jasdan 500 718-0,880 500 700-0,865 Jamnagar 1,500 730-0,892 1,000 725-0,875 Junagadh 3,500 700-0,875 3,500 740-0,860 Keshod 1,500 709-0,860 1,000 727-0,835 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 730-0,972 720-0,949 692-0,880 690-0,877 (auction price) Market delivery 925-0,930 925-0,930 885-0,890 885-0,890 (traders price) Plant delivery 940-0,941 940-0,941 900-0,901 900-0,901 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 280 1,100-1,596 1,250-1,600 Sesame (Black) 085 1,195-2,036 1,200-1,809 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 575 598-0,640 630-0,671 Rapeseeds 25 675-720 675-711 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 940 940 1,445 1,445 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,640 1,640 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 605 600 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 627 622 1,000-1,005 995-1,000 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,490 1,490 2,330-2,340 2,330-2,340 Castor oil commercial 705 705 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155 Castor oil BSS 715 715 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,730-1,735 1,730-1,735 Groundnut oil label tin 1,740-1,745 1,740-1,745 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,760-1,765 1,760-1,765 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,750 1,750 Cottonseed oil refined 1,065-1,070 1,060-1,065 Rapeseed oil refined 1,290-1,295 1,300-1,305 Palm oil 820-0,825 810-0,815 Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Vanaspati ghee 850-0,855 880-0,885 Castor oil commercial 1,230-1,235 1,230-1,235 Castor oil BSS 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed