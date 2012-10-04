* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil firmed up due to increased retail demand.
* Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply.
* Mustard oil eased due to low retail demand.
* Vanaspati Ghee dropped due to sufficient supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 25,000 versus 25,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,09,000-0,10,000 versus 10,000-0,11,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 3,500 692-0,972 4,500 690-0,949
Gondal 4,000 675-0,942 4,000 680-0,896
Jasdan 500 718-0,880 500 700-0,865
Jamnagar 1,500 730-0,892 1,000 725-0,875
Junagadh 3,500 700-0,875 3,500 740-0,860
Keshod 1,500 709-0,860 1,000 727-0,835
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 730-0,972 720-0,949 692-0,880 690-0,877
(auction price)
Market delivery 925-0,930 925-0,930 885-0,890 885-0,890
(traders price)
Plant delivery 940-0,941 940-0,941 900-0,901 900-0,901
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 280 1,100-1,596 1,250-1,600
Sesame (Black) 085 1,195-2,036 1,200-1,809
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 575 598-0,640 630-0,671
Rapeseeds 25 675-720 675-711
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 940 940 1,445 1,445
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,640 1,640
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 605 600 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 627 622 1,000-1,005 995-1,000
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,490 1,490 2,330-2,340 2,330-2,340
Castor oil commercial 705 705 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155
Castor oil BSS 715 715 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,730-1,735 1,730-1,735
Groundnut oil label tin 1,740-1,745 1,740-1,745
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,760-1,765 1,760-1,765
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,750 1,750
Cottonseed oil refined 1,065-1,070 1,060-1,065
Rapeseed oil refined 1,290-1,295 1,300-1,305
Palm oil 820-0,825 810-0,815
Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Vanaspati ghee 850-0,855 880-0,885
Castor oil commercial 1,230-1,235 1,230-1,235
Castor oil BSS 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed