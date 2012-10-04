1. Groundnut oil prices moved down due to restricted demand from retailers.
2. Mustard oil eased due to sufficient supply.
3. Vanaspati Ghee dropped due to poor retail demand.
4. Cottonseed oil improved due to thin supply.
5. Palm olien firmed up due to increased retail demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 730-0,972 720-0,949 692-0,880 690-0,877
(Auction price)
Market delivery 945-0,950 925-0,930 905-0,910 885-0,890
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 960-0,961 940-0,941 920-0,921 900-0,901
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 935 940 1,435 1,445
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,630 1,640
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 610 600 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 632 622 1,005-1,010 995-1,000
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,490 1,490 2,330-2,340 2,330-2,340
Castor oil commercial 700 705 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155
Castor oil BSS 710 715 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,715-1,720 1,730-1,735
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,725-1,730 1,740-1,745
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,745-1,750 1,760-1,765
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,740 1,750
Cottonseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,060-1,065
Rapeseed oil refined 1,290-1,295 1,300-1,305
Palm olein 815-0,820 810-0,815
Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Vanaspati Ghee 850-0,855 880-0,885
Castor oil commercial 1,230-1,235 1,230-1,235
Castor oil BSS 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 22,500-22,600 24,500-24,600
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
-----------------------------------Earlier Report---------------------------
* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil firmed up due to increased retail demand.
* Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply.
* Mustard oil eased due to low retail demand.
* Vanaspati Ghee dropped due to sufficient supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 25,000 versus 25,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,09,000-0,10,000 versus 10,000-0,11,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 3,500 692-0,972 4,500 690-0,949
Gondal 4,000 675-0,942 4,000 680-0,896
Jasdan 500 718-0,880 500 700-0,865
Jamnagar 1,500 730-0,892 1,000 725-0,875
Junagadh 3,500 700-0,875 3,500 740-0,860
Keshod 1,500 709-0,860 1,000 727-0,835
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 730-0,972 720-0,949 692-0,880 690-0,877
(auction price)
Market delivery 925-0,930 925-0,930 885-0,890 885-0,890
(traders price)
Plant delivery 940-0,941 940-0,941 900-0,901 900-0,901
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 280 1,100-1,596 1,250-1,600
Sesame (Black) 085 1,195-2,036 1,200-1,809
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 575 598-0,640 630-0,671
Rapeseeds 25 675-720 675-711
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 940 940 1,445 1,445
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,640 1,640
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 605 600 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 627 622 1,000-1,005 995-1,000
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,490 1,490 2,330-2,340 2,330-2,340
Castor oil commercial 705 705 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155
Castor oil BSS 715 715 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,730-1,735 1,730-1,735
Groundnut oil label tin 1,740-1,745 1,740-1,745
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,760-1,765 1,760-1,765
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,750 1,750
Cottonseed oil refined 1,065-1,070 1,060-1,065
Rapeseed oil refined 1,290-1,295 1,300-1,305
Palm oil 820-0,825 810-0,815
Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Vanaspati ghee 850-0,855 880-0,885
Castor oil commercial 1,230-1,235 1,230-1,235
Castor oil BSS 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
Keywords: RAJKOT OILSEED/COMPLEX/
Thursday, 04 October 2012 13:26:02RTRS {C}ENDS