1. Groundnut oil prices moved down due to restricted demand from retailers. 2. Mustard oil eased due to sufficient supply. 3. Vanaspati Ghee dropped due to poor retail demand. 4. Cottonseed oil improved due to thin supply. 5. Palm olien firmed up due to increased retail demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 730-0,972 720-0,949 692-0,880 690-0,877 (Auction price) Market delivery 945-0,950 925-0,930 905-0,910 885-0,890 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 960-0,961 940-0,941 920-0,921 900-0,901 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 935 940 1,435 1,445 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,630 1,640 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 610 600 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 632 622 1,005-1,010 995-1,000 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,490 1,490 2,330-2,340 2,330-2,340 Castor oil commercial 700 705 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155 Castor oil BSS 710 715 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,715-1,720 1,730-1,735 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,725-1,730 1,740-1,745 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,745-1,750 1,760-1,765 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,740 1,750 Cottonseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,060-1,065 Rapeseed oil refined 1,290-1,295 1,300-1,305 Palm olein 815-0,820 810-0,815 Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Vanaspati Ghee 850-0,855 880-0,885 Castor oil commercial 1,230-1,235 1,230-1,235 Castor oil BSS 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 22,500-22,600 24,500-24,600 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to increased retail demand. * Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply. * Mustard oil eased due to low retail demand. * Vanaspati Ghee dropped due to sufficient supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 25,000 versus 25,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,09,000-0,10,000 versus 10,000-0,11,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 3,500 692-0,972 4,500 690-0,949 Gondal 4,000 675-0,942 4,000 680-0,896 Jasdan 500 718-0,880 500 700-0,865 Jamnagar 1,500 730-0,892 1,000 725-0,875 Junagadh 3,500 700-0,875 3,500 740-0,860 Keshod 1,500 709-0,860 1,000 727-0,835 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 730-0,972 720-0,949 692-0,880 690-0,877 (auction price) Market delivery 925-0,930 925-0,930 885-0,890 885-0,890 (traders price) Plant delivery 940-0,941 940-0,941 900-0,901 900-0,901 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 280 1,100-1,596 1,250-1,600 Sesame (Black) 085 1,195-2,036 1,200-1,809 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 575 598-0,640 630-0,671 Rapeseeds 25 675-720 675-711 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 940 940 1,445 1,445 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,640 1,640 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 605 600 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 627 622 1,000-1,005 995-1,000 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,490 1,490 2,330-2,340 2,330-2,340 Castor oil commercial 705 705 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155 Castor oil BSS 715 715 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,730-1,735 1,730-1,735 Groundnut oil label tin 1,740-1,745 1,740-1,745 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,760-1,765 1,760-1,765 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,750 1,750 Cottonseed oil refined 1,065-1,070 1,060-1,065 Rapeseed oil refined 1,290-1,295 1,300-1,305 Palm oil 820-0,825 810-0,815 Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Vanaspati ghee 850-0,855 880-0,885 Castor oil commercial 1,230-1,235 1,230-1,235 Castor oil BSS 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed