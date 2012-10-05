* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices increased due to lack of selling from oil mills. Market sentiment turned bullish as central government announce to allow export of edible oils in packed form from October 10 instead of November 1, said Samir Shah, president, Saurashtra Oil Mills Association. Moreover, export quota also hiked to 20,000 tonnes which was 10,000 tonnes in the previous year, he added. * Cottonseed oil improved due to increased retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 20,000 versus 25,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,08,000-0,09,000 versus 09,000-0,10,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 3,000 700-0,976 3,500 692-0,972 Gondal 3,500 711-0,983 4,000 675-0,942 Jasdan 500 725-0,898 500 718-0,880 Jamnagar 1,000 750-0,905 1,500 730-0,892 Junagadh 3,000 706-0,880 3,500 700-0,875 Keshod 1,000 715-0,877 1,500 709-0,860 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 735-0,976 730-0,972 700-0,885 692-0,880 (auction price) Market delivery 955-0,960 945-0,950 915-0,920 905-0,910 (traders price) Plant delivery 970-0,971 960-0,961 930-0,931 920-0,921 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 240 1,120-1,624 1,100-1,596 Sesame (Black) 150 1,000-1,984 1,195-2,036 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 305 613-0,655 598-0,640 Rapeseeds 81 550-741 675-720 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,025 935 1,560 1,435 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,700 1,630 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 615 610 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 637 632 1,015-1,020 1,005-1,010 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,490 1,490 2,330-2,340 2,330-2,340 Castor oil commercial 710 700 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155 Castor oil BSS 720 710 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,785-1,790 1,715-1,720 Groundnut oil label tin 1,795-1,800 1,725-1,730 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,805-1,810 1,745-1,750 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,800 1,740 Cottonseed oil refined 1,080-1,085 1,070-1,075 Rapeseed oil refined 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Palm oil 815-0,820 815-0,820 Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Vanaspati ghee 850-0,855 850-0,855 Castor oil commercial 1,230-1,235 1,230-1,235 Castor oil BSS 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed