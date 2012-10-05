1. Groundnut oil prices shoots up due to lack of selling from oil mills.
According to Samir Shah, President, Saurashtra Oil Mills Association(SOMA),
government decision to allow edible oils export from October 10 and hike export
quota to 20,000 tonnes compared to last year of 10,000 tonnes changed market
sentiment to bullish.
2. Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 735-0,976 730-0,972 700-0,885 692-0,880
(Auction price)
Market delivery 975-0,980 945-0,950 935-0,940 905-0,910
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 990-0,991 960-0,961 950-0,951 920-0,921
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,050 935 1,600 1,435
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,700 1,630
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 620 610 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 642 632 1,015-1,020 1,005-1,010
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,490 1,490 2,330-2,340 2,330-2,340
Castor oil commercial 715 700 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155
Castor oil BSS 725 710 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,795-1,800 1,715-1,720
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,805-1,810 1,725-1,730
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,825-1,830 1,745-1,750
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,810 1,740
Cottonseed oil refined 1,080-1,085 1,070-1,075
Rapeseed oil refined 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295
Palm olein 815-0,820 815-0,820
Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Vanaspati Ghee 850-0,855 850-0,855
Castor oil commercial 1,230-1,235 1,230-1,235
Castor oil BSS 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 23,000-23,100 22,500-22,600
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
-----------------------------------Earlier Report---------------------------
* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices increased due to lack of selling from oil mills.
Market sentiment turned bullish as central government announce to allow export
of edible oils in packed form from October 10 instead of November 1, said Samir
Shah, president, Saurashtra Oil Mills Association. Moreover, export quota also
hiked to 20,000 tonnes which was 10,000 tonnes in the previous year, he added.
* Cottonseed oil improved due to increased retail demand.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 20,000 versus 25,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,08,000-0,09,000 versus 09,000-0,10,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 3,000 700-0,976 3,500 692-0,972
Gondal 3,500 711-0,983 4,000 675-0,942
Jasdan 500 725-0,898 500 718-0,880
Jamnagar 1,000 750-0,905 1,500 730-0,892
Junagadh 3,000 706-0,880 3,500 700-0,875
Keshod 1,000 715-0,877 1,500 709-0,860
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 735-0,976 730-0,972 700-0,885 692-0,880
(auction price)
Market delivery 955-0,960 945-0,950 915-0,920 905-0,910
(traders price)
Plant delivery 970-0,971 960-0,961 930-0,931 920-0,921
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 240 1,120-1,624 1,100-1,596
Sesame (Black) 150 1,000-1,984 1,195-2,036
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 305 613-0,655 598-0,640
Rapeseeds 81 550-741 675-720
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,025 935 1,560 1,435
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,700 1,630
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 615 610 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 637 632 1,015-1,020 1,005-1,010
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,490 1,490 2,330-2,340 2,330-2,340
Castor oil commercial 710 700 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155
Castor oil BSS 720 710 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,785-1,790 1,715-1,720
Groundnut oil label tin 1,795-1,800 1,725-1,730
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,805-1,810 1,745-1,750
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,800 1,740
Cottonseed oil refined 1,080-1,085 1,070-1,075
Rapeseed oil refined 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295
Palm oil 815-0,820 815-0,820
Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Vanaspati ghee 850-0,855 850-0,855
Castor oil commercial 1,230-1,235 1,230-1,235
Castor oil BSS 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255
