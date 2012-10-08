* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices increased due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil improved due to increased retail demand. * Castor oil moved up due to export demand. * Mustard oil eased due to sufficient supply. * Sesame oil dropped due to poor retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 25,000 versus 20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,08,000-0,09,000 versus 08,000-0,09,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 4,000 750-1,030 3,500 700-1,005 Gondal 4,000 771-1,033 4,000 715-0,990 Jasdan 500 745-0,980 500 730-0,938 Jamnagar 1,000 778-1,010 1,500 760-0,967 Junagadh 2,500 760-0,997 2,000 714-0,949 Keshod 1,000 780-1,000 1,000 740-0,934 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 800-1,030 750-1,005 750-0,990 700-0,951 (auction price) Market delivery 1,005-1,010 985-0,990 965-0,970 945-0,950 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,020-1,021 1,000-1,001 980-0,981 960-0,961 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 060 1,245-1,591 1,250-1,625 Sesame (Black) 025 1,400-1,700 1,300-1,930 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 550 663-0,694 644-0,682 Rapeseeds 125 710-739 632-720 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,150 1,090 1,750 1,670 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,820 1,750 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 642 632 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 664 654 1,040-1,045 1,030-1,035 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,425 1,490 2,240-2,250 2,330-2,340 Castor oil commercial 735 730 1,170-1,175 1,150-1,155 Castor oil BSS 745 740 1,190-1,195 1,170-1,175 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,905-1,910 1,845-1,850 Groundnut oil label tin 1,915-1,920 1,855-1,860 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,935-1,940 1,875-1,880 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,920 1,860 Cottonseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,095-1,100 Rapeseed oil refined 1,275-1,280 1,290-1,295 Palm oil 820-0,825 820-0,825 Sesame oil 2,370-2,375 2,450-2,455 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Vanaspati ghee 850-0,855 850-0,855 Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,230-1,235 Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,250-1,255 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed