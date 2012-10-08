1. Groundnut oil prices continued to rise due to restricted selling from oil mills. 2. Cottonseed oil improved further due to retail demand. 3. Mustard oil eased due to sufficient supply. 4. Sesame oil dropped due to poor retail demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 800-1,030 750-1,005 750-0,990 700-0,951 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,055-1,060 985-0,990 1,015-1,020 945-0,950 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,070-1,071 1,000-1,001 1,030-1,031 960-0,961 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,175 1,090 1,790 1,670 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,840 1,750 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 638 632 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 660 654 1,040-1,045 1,030-1,035 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,440 1,490 2,270-2,280 2,330-2,340 Castor oil commercial 720 730 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155 Castor oil BSS 730 740 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,915-1,920 1,845-1,850 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,925-1,930 1,855-1,860 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,945-1,950 1,875-1,880 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,950 1,860 Cottonseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,095-1,100 Rapeseed oil refined 1,275-1,280 1,290-1,295 Palm olein 820-0,825 820-0,825 Sesame oil 2,380-2,385 2,450-2,455 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Vanaspati Ghee 850-0,855 850-0,855 Castor oil commercial 1,230-1,235 1,230-1,235 Castor oil BSS 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 23,900-24,000 23,000-23,100 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices increased due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil improved due to increased retail demand. * Castor oil moved up due to export demand. * Mustard oil eased due to sufficient supply. * Sesame oil dropped due to poor retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 25,000 versus 20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,08,000-0,09,000 versus 08,000-0,09,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 4,000 750-1,030 3,500 700-1,005 Gondal 4,000 771-1,033 4,000 715-0,990 Jasdan 500 745-0,980 500 730-0,938 Jamnagar 1,000 778-1,010 1,500 760-0,967 Junagadh 2,500 760-0,997 2,000 714-0,949 Keshod 1,000 780-1,000 1,000 740-0,934 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 800-1,030 750-1,005 750-0,990 700-0,951 (auction price) Market delivery 1,005-1,010 985-0,990 965-0,970 945-0,950 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,020-1,021 1,000-1,001 980-0,981 960-0,961 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 060 1,245-1,591 1,250-1,625 Sesame (Black) 025 1,400-1,700 1,300-1,930 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 550 663-0,694 644-0,682 Rapeseeds 125 710-739 632-720 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,150 1,090 1,750 1,670 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,820 1,750 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 642 632 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 664 654 1,040-1,045 1,030-1,035 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,425 1,490 2,240-2,250 2,330-2,340 Castor oil commercial 735 730 1,170-1,175 1,150-1,155 Castor oil BSS 745 740 1,190-1,195 1,170-1,175 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,905-1,910 1,845-1,850 Groundnut oil label tin 1,915-1,920 1,855-1,860 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,935-1,940 1,875-1,880 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,920 1,860 Cottonseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,095-1,100 Rapeseed oil refined 1,275-1,280 1,290-1,295 Palm oil 820-0,825 820-0,825 Sesame oil 2,370-2,375 2,450-2,455 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Vanaspati ghee 850-0,855 850-0,855 Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,230-1,235 Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,250-1,255 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed Keywords: RAJKOT OILSEED/COMPLEX/ Monday, 08 October 2012 15:01:48RTRS {C}ENDS