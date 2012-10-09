* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. * Vanaspati Ghee moved down due to restricted retail demand. * Coconut oil dropped due to sufficient supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 20,000 versus 25,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,08,000-0,09,000 versus 08,000-0,09,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 4,500 800-1,080 4,000 750-1,030 Gondal 4,000 790-1,060 4,000 771-1,033 Jasdan 500 783-1,023 500 745-0,980 Jamnagar 1,500 800-1,065 1,000 778-1,010 Junagadh 3,000 808-1,022 2,500 760-0,997 Keshod 1,000 823-1,040 1,000 780-1,000 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 840-1,080 800-1,030 800-1,010 750-0,990 (auction price) Market delivery 1,075-1,080 1,055-1,060 1,035-1,040 1,015-1,020 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,090-1,091 1,070-1,071 1,050-1,051 960-0,961 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 360 1,240-1,547 1,245-1,591 Sesame (Black) 050 1,300-2,015 1,400-1,700 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 450 650-0,686 663-0,694 Rapeseeds 115 705-739 710-739 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,175 1,175 1,790 1,790 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,840 1,840 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 643 638 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 665 660 1,045-1,050 1,040-1,045 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,440 1,440 2,270-2,280 2,270-2,280 Castor oil commercial 730 730 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155 Castor oil BSS 740 740 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,915-1,920 1,915-1,920 Groundnut oil label tin 1,925-1,930 1,925-1,930 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,945-1,950 1,945-1,950 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,950 1,950 Cottonseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,110-1,115 Rapeseed oil refined 1,275-1,280 1,275-1,280 Palm oil 820-0,825 820-0,825 Sesame oil 2,380-2,385 2,380-2,385 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,080-1,085 1,100-1,105 Vanaspati ghee 830-0,835 850-0,855 Castor oil commercial 1,230-1,235 1,230-1,235 Castor oil BSS 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed