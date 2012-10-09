* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand.
* Vanaspati Ghee moved down due to restricted retail demand.
* Coconut oil dropped due to sufficient supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 20,000 versus 25,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,08,000-0,09,000 versus 08,000-0,09,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 4,500 800-1,080 4,000 750-1,030
Gondal 4,000 790-1,060 4,000 771-1,033
Jasdan 500 783-1,023 500 745-0,980
Jamnagar 1,500 800-1,065 1,000 778-1,010
Junagadh 3,000 808-1,022 2,500 760-0,997
Keshod 1,000 823-1,040 1,000 780-1,000
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 840-1,080 800-1,030 800-1,010 750-0,990
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,075-1,080 1,055-1,060 1,035-1,040 1,015-1,020
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,090-1,091 1,070-1,071 1,050-1,051 960-0,961
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 360 1,240-1,547 1,245-1,591
Sesame (Black) 050 1,300-2,015 1,400-1,700
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 450 650-0,686 663-0,694
Rapeseeds 115 705-739 710-739
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,175 1,175 1,790 1,790
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,840 1,840
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 643 638 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 665 660 1,045-1,050 1,040-1,045
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,440 1,440 2,270-2,280 2,270-2,280
Castor oil commercial 730 730 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155
Castor oil BSS 740 740 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,915-1,920 1,915-1,920
Groundnut oil label tin 1,925-1,930 1,925-1,930
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,945-1,950 1,945-1,950
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,950 1,950
Cottonseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,110-1,115
Rapeseed oil refined 1,275-1,280 1,275-1,280
Palm oil 820-0,825 820-0,825
Sesame oil 2,380-2,385 2,380-2,385
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,080-1,085 1,100-1,105
Vanaspati ghee 830-0,835 850-0,855
Castor oil commercial 1,230-1,235 1,230-1,235
Castor oil BSS 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed