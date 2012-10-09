1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. 2. Cottonseed oil increased due to retail demand. 3. Castor oil improved due to export demand. 4. Vanaspati Ghee eased due to poor retail demand. 5. Coconut oil dropped due to sufficient supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 840-1,080 800-1,030 800-1,010 750-0,990 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,095-1,100 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060 1,015-1,020 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,110-1,111 1,070-1,071 1,070-1,071 1,030-1,031 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,175 1,175 1,790 1,790 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,840 1,840 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 651 638 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 673 660 1,060-1,065 1,040-1,045 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,440 1,440 2,270-2,280 2,270-2,280 Castor oil commercial 735 720 1,170-1,175 1,150-1,155 Castor oil BSS 745 730 1,190-1,195 1,170-1,175 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,915-1,920 1,915-1,920 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,925-1,930 1,925-1,930 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,945-1,950 1,945-1,950 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,950 1,950 Cottonseed oil refined 1,135-1,140 1,110-1,115 Rapeseed oil refined 1,275-1,280 1,275-1,280 Palm olein 820-0,825 820-0,825 Sesame oil 2,380-2,385 2,380-2,385 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,080-1,085 1,100-1,105 Vanaspati Ghee 830-0,835 850-0,855 Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,230-1,235 Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,250-1,255 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 24,500-24,600 23,900-24,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. * Vanaspati Ghee moved down due to restricted retail demand. * Coconut oil dropped due to sufficient supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 20,000 versus 25,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,08,000-0,09,000 versus 08,000-0,09,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 4,500 800-1,080 4,000 750-1,030 Gondal 4,000 790-1,060 4,000 771-1,033 Jasdan 500 783-1,023 500 745-0,980 Jamnagar 1,500 800-1,065 1,000 778-1,010 Junagadh 3,000 808-1,022 2,500 760-0,997 Keshod 1,000 823-1,040 1,000 780-1,000 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 840-1,080 800-1,030 800-1,010 750-0,990 (auction price) Market delivery 1,075-1,080 1,055-1,060 1,035-1,040 1,015-1,020 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,090-1,091 1,070-1,071 1,050-1,051 960-0,961 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 360 1,240-1,547 1,245-1,591 Sesame (Black) 050 1,300-2,015 1,400-1,700 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 450 650-0,686 663-0,694 Rapeseeds 115 705-739 710-739 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,175 1,175 1,790 1,790 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,840 1,840 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 643 638 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 665 660 1,045-1,050 1,040-1,045 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,440 1,440 2,270-2,280 2,270-2,280 Castor oil commercial 730 730 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155 Castor oil BSS 740 740 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,915-1,920 1,915-1,920 Groundnut oil label tin 1,925-1,930 1,925-1,930 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,945-1,950 1,945-1,950 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,950 1,950 Cottonseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,110-1,115 Rapeseed oil refined 1,275-1,280 1,275-1,280 Palm oil 820-0,825 820-0,825 Sesame oil 2,380-2,385 2,380-2,385 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,080-1,085 1,100-1,105 Vanaspati ghee 830-0,835 850-0,855 Castor oil commercial 1,230-1,235 1,230-1,235 Castor oil BSS 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed