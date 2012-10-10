* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices remained stable due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. * Mustard oil improved due to thin supply. * Castor oil moved up due to export demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 30,000 versus 20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,11,000-0,12,000 versus 08,000-0,09,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 7,000 740-1,054 4,500 800-1,080 Gondal 6,500 776-1,071 4,000 790-1,060 Jasdan 500 780-1,043 500 783-1,023 Jamnagar 2,000 810-1,070 1,500 800-1,065 Junagadh 2,500 805-1,056 3,000 808-1,022 Keshod 1,500 826-1,060 1,000 823-1,040 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 760-1,054 840-1,080 740-0,980 800-1,010 (auction price) Market delivery 1,095-1,100 1,095-1,100 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,110-1,111 1,110-1,111 1,070-1,071 1,070-1,071 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 200 1,280-1,600 1,240-1,547 Sesame (Black) 088 1,300-2,000 1,300-2,015 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 397 650-0,703 650-0,686 Rapeseeds --- ----000 705-739 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,175 1,175 1,790 1,790 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,840 1,840 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 654 651 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 676 673 1,065-1,070 1,060-1,065 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,440 1,440 2,270-2,280 2,270-2,280 Castor oil commercial 750 735 1,180-1,185 1,170-1,175 Castor oil BSS 760 745 1,200-1,205 1,190-1,195 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,915-1,920 1,915-1,920 Groundnut oil label tin 1,925-1,930 1,925-1,930 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,945-1,950 1,945-1,950 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,950 1,950 Cottonseed oil refined 1,140-1,145 1,135-1,140 Rapeseed oil refined 1,290-1,295 1,275-1,280 Palm oil 820-0,825 820-0,825 Sesame oil 2,380-2,385 2,380-2,385 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Vanaspati ghee 830-0,835 830-0,835 Castor oil commercial 1,260-1,265 1,250-1,255 Castor oil BSS 1,280-1,285 1,270-1,275 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed