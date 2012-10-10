* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices remained stable due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand.
* Mustard oil improved due to thin supply.
* Castor oil moved up due to export demand.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 30,000 versus 20,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,11,000-0,12,000 versus 08,000-0,09,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 7,000 740-1,054 4,500 800-1,080
Gondal 6,500 776-1,071 4,000 790-1,060
Jasdan 500 780-1,043 500 783-1,023
Jamnagar 2,000 810-1,070 1,500 800-1,065
Junagadh 2,500 805-1,056 3,000 808-1,022
Keshod 1,500 826-1,060 1,000 823-1,040
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 760-1,054 840-1,080 740-0,980 800-1,010
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,095-1,100 1,095-1,100 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,110-1,111 1,110-1,111 1,070-1,071 1,070-1,071
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 200 1,280-1,600 1,240-1,547
Sesame (Black) 088 1,300-2,000 1,300-2,015
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 397 650-0,703 650-0,686
Rapeseeds --- ----000 705-739
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,175 1,175 1,790 1,790
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,840 1,840
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 654 651 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 676 673 1,065-1,070 1,060-1,065
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,440 1,440 2,270-2,280 2,270-2,280
Castor oil commercial 750 735 1,180-1,185 1,170-1,175
Castor oil BSS 760 745 1,200-1,205 1,190-1,195
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,915-1,920 1,915-1,920
Groundnut oil label tin 1,925-1,930 1,925-1,930
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,945-1,950 1,945-1,950
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,950 1,950
Cottonseed oil refined 1,140-1,145 1,135-1,140
Rapeseed oil refined 1,290-1,295 1,275-1,280
Palm oil 820-0,825 820-0,825
Sesame oil 2,380-2,385 2,380-2,385
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085
Vanaspati ghee 830-0,835 830-0,835
Castor oil commercial 1,260-1,265 1,250-1,255
Castor oil BSS 1,280-1,285 1,270-1,275
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed