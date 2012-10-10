1. Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from consumers.
2. Cottonseed oil moved down due to increased selling from refinery units.
3. Mustard oil firmed up due to thin supply.
4. Castor oil improved due to export demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 760-1,054 840-1,080 740-0,980 800-1,010
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,095-1,100 1,095-1,100 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,110-1,111 1,110-1,111 1,070-1,071 1,070-1,071
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,150 1,175 1,760 1,790
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,840 1,840
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 647 651 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 669 673 1,055-1,060 1,060-1,065
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,440 1,440 2,270-2,280 2,270-2,280
Castor oil commercial 740 735 1,180-1,185 1,170-1,175
Castor oil BSS 750 745 1,200-1,205 1,190-1,195
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,910-1,915 1,915-1,920
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,920-1,925 1,925-1,930
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,940-1,945 1,945-1,950
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,950 1,950
Cottonseed oil refined 1,130-1,135 1,135-1,140
Rapeseed oil refined 1,295-1,300 1,275-1,280
Palm olein 820-0,825 820-0,825
Sesame oil 2,380-2,385 2,380-2,385
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085
Vanaspati Ghee 830-0,835 830-0,835
Castor oil commercial 1,260-1,265 1,250-1,255
Castor oil BSS 1,280-1,285 1,270-1,275
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 24,400-24,500 24,500-24,600
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
