1. Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from consumers. 2. Cottonseed oil moved down due to increased selling from refinery units. 3. Mustard oil firmed up due to thin supply. 4. Castor oil improved due to export demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 760-1,054 840-1,080 740-0,980 800-1,010 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,095-1,100 1,095-1,100 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,110-1,111 1,110-1,111 1,070-1,071 1,070-1,071 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,150 1,175 1,760 1,790 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,840 1,840 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 647 651 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 669 673 1,055-1,060 1,060-1,065 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,440 1,440 2,270-2,280 2,270-2,280 Castor oil commercial 740 735 1,180-1,185 1,170-1,175 Castor oil BSS 750 745 1,200-1,205 1,190-1,195 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,910-1,915 1,915-1,920 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,920-1,925 1,925-1,930 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,940-1,945 1,945-1,950 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,950 1,950 Cottonseed oil refined 1,130-1,135 1,135-1,140 Rapeseed oil refined 1,295-1,300 1,275-1,280 Palm olein 820-0,825 820-0,825 Sesame oil 2,380-2,385 2,380-2,385 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Vanaspati Ghee 830-0,835 830-0,835 Castor oil commercial 1,260-1,265 1,250-1,255 Castor oil BSS 1,280-1,285 1,270-1,275 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 24,400-24,500 24,500-24,600 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- * Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices remained stable due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. * Mustard oil improved due to thin supply. * Castor oil moved up due to export demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 30,000 versus 20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,11,000-0,12,000 versus 08,000-0,09,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 7,000 740-1,054 4,500 800-1,080 Gondal 6,500 776-1,071 4,000 790-1,060 Jasdan 500 780-1,043 500 783-1,023 Jamnagar 2,000 810-1,070 1,500 800-1,065 Junagadh 2,500 805-1,056 3,000 808-1,022 Keshod 1,500 826-1,060 1,000 823-1,040 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 760-1,054 840-1,080 740-0,980 800-1,010 (auction price) Market delivery 1,095-1,100 1,095-1,100 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,110-1,111 1,110-1,111 1,070-1,071 1,070-1,071 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 200 1,280-1,600 1,240-1,547 Sesame (Black) 088 1,300-2,000 1,300-2,015 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 397 650-0,703 650-0,686 Rapeseeds --- ----000 705-739 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,175 1,175 1,790 1,790 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,840 1,840 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 654 651 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 676 673 1,065-1,070 1,060-1,065 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,440 1,440 2,270-2,280 2,270-2,280 Castor oil commercial 750 735 1,180-1,185 1,170-1,175 Castor oil BSS 760 745 1,200-1,205 1,190-1,195 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,915-1,920 1,915-1,920 Groundnut oil label tin 1,925-1,930 1,925-1,930 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,945-1,950 1,945-1,950 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,950 1,950 Cottonseed oil refined 1,140-1,145 1,135-1,140 Rapeseed oil refined 1,290-1,295 1,275-1,280 Palm oil 820-0,825 820-0,825 Sesame oil 2,380-2,385 2,380-2,385 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Vanaspati ghee 830-0,835 830-0,835 Castor oil commercial 1,260-1,265 1,250-1,255 Castor oil BSS 1,280-1,285 1,270-1,275