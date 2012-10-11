* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices dropped due to restricted demand from retailers.
* Sesame oil moved down due to sufficient supply.
Today's
Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 25,000 versus 30,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,09,000-0,10,000 versus 11,000-0,12,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 6,000 745-1,044 7,000 740-1,054
Gondal 5,000 775-1,050 6,500 776-1,071
Jasdan 500 760-1,032 500 780-1,043
Jamnagar 1,000 800-1,065 2,000 810-1,070
Junagadh 2,000 810-1,040 2,500 805-1,056
Keshod 1,500 830-1,045 1,500 826-1,060
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 755-1,044 760-1,054 745-1,022 740-0,980
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,095-1,100 1,095-1,100 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,110-1,111 1,110-1,111 1,070-1,071 1,070-1,071
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 200 1,250-1,585 1,280-1,600
Sesame (Black) 080 1,250-1,861 1,300-2,000
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 447 650-0,701 650-0,703
Rapeseeds --5 680-721 705-739
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,130 1,150 1,730 1,760
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,820 1,840
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 647 647 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 669 669 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,420 1,440 2,240-2,250 2,270-2,280
Castor oil commercial 730 740 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Castor oil BSS 740 750 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,890-1,895 1,910-1,915
Groundnut oil label tin 1,900-1,905 1,920-1,925
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,920-1,925 1,940-1,945
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,930 1,950
Cottonseed oil refined 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135
Rapeseed oil refined 1,295-1,300 1,295-1,300
Palm oil 820-0,825 820-0,825
Sesame oil 2,350-2,355 2,380-2,385
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085
Vanaspati ghee 830-0,835 830-0,835
Castor oil commercial 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265
Castor oil BSS 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed