* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices dropped due to restricted demand from retailers. * Sesame oil moved down due to sufficient supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 25,000 versus 30,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,09,000-0,10,000 versus 11,000-0,12,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 6,000 745-1,044 7,000 740-1,054 Gondal 5,000 775-1,050 6,500 776-1,071 Jasdan 500 760-1,032 500 780-1,043 Jamnagar 1,000 800-1,065 2,000 810-1,070 Junagadh 2,000 810-1,040 2,500 805-1,056 Keshod 1,500 830-1,045 1,500 826-1,060 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 755-1,044 760-1,054 745-1,022 740-0,980 (auction price) Market delivery 1,095-1,100 1,095-1,100 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,110-1,111 1,110-1,111 1,070-1,071 1,070-1,071 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 200 1,250-1,585 1,280-1,600 Sesame (Black) 080 1,250-1,861 1,300-2,000 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 447 650-0,701 650-0,703 Rapeseeds --5 680-721 705-739 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,130 1,150 1,730 1,760 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,820 1,840 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 647 647 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 669 669 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,420 1,440 2,240-2,250 2,270-2,280 Castor oil commercial 730 740 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 740 750 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,890-1,895 1,910-1,915 Groundnut oil label tin 1,900-1,905 1,920-1,925 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,920-1,925 1,940-1,945 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,930 1,950 Cottonseed oil refined 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135 Rapeseed oil refined 1,295-1,300 1,295-1,300 Palm oil 820-0,825 820-0,825 Sesame oil 2,350-2,355 2,380-2,385 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Vanaspati ghee 830-0,835 830-0,835 Castor oil commercial 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Castor oil BSS 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed