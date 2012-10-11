1. Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from consumers.
2. Cottonseed oil moved down due to increased selling from refinery units.
3. Mustard oil firmed up due to thin supply.
4. Castor oil improved due to export demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 760-1,054 840-1,080 740-0,980 800-1,010
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,095-1,100 1,095-1,100 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,110-1,111 1,110-1,111 1,070-1,071 1,070-1,071
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,150 1,175 1,760 1,790
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,840 1,840
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 647 651 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 669 673 1,055-1,060 1,060-1,065
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,440 1,440 2,270-2,280 2,270-2,280
Castor oil commercial 740 735 1,180-1,185 1,170-1,175
Castor oil BSS 750 745 1,200-1,205 1,190-1,195
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,910-1,915 1,915-1,920
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,920-1,925 1,925-1,930
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,940-1,945 1,945-1,950
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,950 1,950
Cottonseed oil refined 1,130-1,135 1,135-1,140
Rapeseed oil refined 1,295-1,300 1,275-1,280
Palm olein 820-0,825 820-0,825
Sesame oil 2,380-2,385 2,380-2,385
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085
Vanaspati Ghee 830-0,835 830-0,835
Castor oil commercial 1,260-1,265 1,250-1,255
Castor oil BSS 1,280-1,285 1,270-1,275
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 24,400-24,500 24,500-24,600
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
-----------------------------------Earlier Report---------------------------
* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices dropped due to restricted demand from retailers.
* Sesame oil moved down due to sufficient supply.
Today's
Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 25,000 versus 30,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,09,000-0,10,000 versus 11,000-0,12,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 6,000 745-1,044 7,000 740-1,054
Gondal 5,000 775-1,050 6,500 776-1,071
Jasdan 500 760-1,032 500 780-1,043
Jamnagar 1,000 800-1,065 2,000 810-1,070
Junagadh 2,000 810-1,040 2,500 805-1,056
Keshod 1,500 830-1,045 1,500 826-1,060
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 755-1,044 760-1,054 745-1,022 740-0,980
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,095-1,100 1,095-1,100 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,110-1,111 1,110-1,111 1,070-1,071 1,070-1,071
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 200 1,250-1,585 1,280-1,600
Sesame (Black) 080 1,250-1,861 1,300-2,000
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 447 650-0,701 650-0,703
Rapeseeds --5 680-721 705-739
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,130 1,150 1,730 1,760
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,820 1,840
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 647 647 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 669 669 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,420 1,440 2,240-2,250 2,270-2,280
Castor oil commercial 730 740 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Castor oil BSS 740 750 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,890-1,895 1,910-1,915
Groundnut oil label tin 1,900-1,905 1,920-1,925
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,920-1,925 1,940-1,945
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,930 1,950
Cottonseed oil refined 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135
Rapeseed oil refined 1,295-1,300 1,295-1,300
Palm oil 820-0,825 820-0,825
Sesame oil 2,350-2,355 2,380-2,385
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085
Vanaspati ghee 830-0,835 830-0,835
Castor oil commercial 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265
Castor oil BSS 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
