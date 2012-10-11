1. Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from consumers. 2. Cottonseed oil moved down due to increased selling from refinery units. 3. Mustard oil firmed up due to thin supply. 4. Castor oil improved due to export demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 760-1,054 840-1,080 740-0,980 800-1,010 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,095-1,100 1,095-1,100 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,110-1,111 1,110-1,111 1,070-1,071 1,070-1,071 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,150 1,175 1,760 1,790 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,840 1,840 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 647 651 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 669 673 1,055-1,060 1,060-1,065 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,440 1,440 2,270-2,280 2,270-2,280 Castor oil commercial 740 735 1,180-1,185 1,170-1,175 Castor oil BSS 750 745 1,200-1,205 1,190-1,195 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,910-1,915 1,915-1,920 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,920-1,925 1,925-1,930 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,940-1,945 1,945-1,950 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,950 1,950 Cottonseed oil refined 1,130-1,135 1,135-1,140 Rapeseed oil refined 1,295-1,300 1,275-1,280 Palm olein 820-0,825 820-0,825 Sesame oil 2,380-2,385 2,380-2,385 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Vanaspati Ghee 830-0,835 830-0,835 Castor oil commercial 1,260-1,265 1,250-1,255 Castor oil BSS 1,280-1,285 1,270-1,275 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 24,400-24,500 24,500-24,600 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- * Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices dropped due to restricted demand from retailers. * Sesame oil moved down due to sufficient supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 25,000 versus 30,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,09,000-0,10,000 versus 11,000-0,12,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 6,000 745-1,044 7,000 740-1,054 Gondal 5,000 775-1,050 6,500 776-1,071 Jasdan 500 760-1,032 500 780-1,043 Jamnagar 1,000 800-1,065 2,000 810-1,070 Junagadh 2,000 810-1,040 2,500 805-1,056 Keshod 1,500 830-1,045 1,500 826-1,060 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 755-1,044 760-1,054 745-1,022 740-0,980 (auction price) Market delivery 1,095-1,100 1,095-1,100 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,110-1,111 1,110-1,111 1,070-1,071 1,070-1,071 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 200 1,250-1,585 1,280-1,600 Sesame (Black) 080 1,250-1,861 1,300-2,000 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 447 650-0,701 650-0,703 Rapeseeds --5 680-721 705-739 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,130 1,150 1,730 1,760 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,820 1,840 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 647 647 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 669 669 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,420 1,440 2,240-2,250 2,270-2,280 Castor oil commercial 730 740 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 740 750 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,890-1,895 1,910-1,915 Groundnut oil label tin 1,900-1,905 1,920-1,925 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,920-1,925 1,940-1,945 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,930 1,950 Cottonseed oil refined 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135 Rapeseed oil refined 1,295-1,300 1,295-1,300 Palm oil 820-0,825 820-0,825 Sesame oil 2,350-2,355 2,380-2,385 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Vanaspati ghee 830-0,835 830-0,835 Castor oil commercial 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Castor oil BSS 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed