* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from consumers. * Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 25,000 versus 25,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,10,000-0,11,000 versus 09,000-0,10,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 6,000 755-1,111 6,000 745-1,044 Gondal 6,500 763-1,060 5,000 775-1,050 Jasdan 500 778-1,050 500 760-1,032 Jamnagar 1,500 791-1,077 1,000 800-1,065 Junagadh 3,000 799-1,046 2,000 810-1,040 Keshod 1,000 812-1,057 1,500 830-1,045 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 775-1,111 755-1,044 755-1,027 745-1,022 (auction price) Market delivery 1,095-1,100 1,095-1,100 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,110-1,111 1,110-1,111 1,070-1,071 1,070-1,071 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 210 1,290-1,589 1,250-1,585 Sesame (Black) 085 1,255-1,908 1,250-1,861 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 197 659-0,669 650-0,701 Rapeseeds 15 600-698 680-721 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,140 1,150 1,750 1,760 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,830 1,840 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 650 650 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 672 672 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,420 1,420 2,240-2,250 2,240-2,250 Castor oil commercial 725 725 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 735 735 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,900-1,905 1,910-1,915 Groundnut oil label tin 1,910-1,915 1,920-1,925 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,930-1,935 1,940-1,945 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,940 1,950 Cottonseed oil refined 1,135-1,140 1,135-1,140 Rapeseed oil refined 1,295-1,300 1,295-1,300 Palm oil 825-0,830 820-0,825 Sesame oil 2,350-2,355 2,350-2,355 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Vanaspati ghee 830-0,835 830-0,835 Castor oil commercial 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Castor oil BSS 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed