1. Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from consumers. 2. Cottonseed oil dropped due to increased selling from refinery units. 3. Coconut oil declined due to sufficient supply. 4. Palm olien firmed up due to retail demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 775-1,111 755-1,044 755-1,027 745-1,022 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,095-1,100 1,095-1,100 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,110-1,111 1,110-1,111 1,070-1,071 1,070-1,071 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,140 1,150 1,750 1,760 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,830 1,840 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 643 650 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 665 672 1,050-1,055 1,060-1,065 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,420 1,420 2,240-2,250 2,240-2,250 Castor oil commercial 725 725 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 735 735 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,900-1,905 1,910-1,915 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,910-1,915 1,920-1,925 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,930-1,935 1,940-1,945 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,940 1,950 Cottonseed oil refined 1,125-1,130 1,135-1,140 Rapeseed oil refined 1,295-1,300 1,295-1,300 Palm olein 825-0,830 820-0,825 Sesame oil 2,350-2,355 2,350-2,355 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,040-1,045 1,080-1,085 Vanaspati Ghee 830-0,835 830-0,835 Castor oil commercial 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Castor oil BSS 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 24,500-24,600 24,200-24,300 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. 