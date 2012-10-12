1. Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from consumers.
2. Cottonseed oil dropped due to increased selling from refinery units.
3. Coconut oil declined due to sufficient supply.
4. Palm olien firmed up due to retail demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 775-1,111 755-1,044 755-1,027 745-1,022
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,095-1,100 1,095-1,100 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,110-1,111 1,110-1,111 1,070-1,071 1,070-1,071
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,140 1,150 1,750 1,760
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,830 1,840
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 643 650 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 665 672 1,050-1,055 1,060-1,065
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,420 1,420 2,240-2,250 2,240-2,250
Castor oil commercial 725 725 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Castor oil BSS 735 735 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,900-1,905 1,910-1,915
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,910-1,915 1,920-1,925
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,930-1,935 1,940-1,945
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,940 1,950
Cottonseed oil refined 1,125-1,130 1,135-1,140
Rapeseed oil refined 1,295-1,300 1,295-1,300
Palm olein 825-0,830 820-0,825
Sesame oil 2,350-2,355 2,350-2,355
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,040-1,045 1,080-1,085
Vanaspati Ghee 830-0,835 830-0,835
Castor oil commercial 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265
Castor oil BSS 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 24,500-24,600 24,200-24,300
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
-----------------------------------Earlier Report---------------------------
Today's
Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 25,000 versus 25,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,10,000-0,11,000 versus 09,000-0,10,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 6,000 755-1,111 6,000 745-1,044
Gondal 6,500 763-1,060 5,000 775-1,050
Jasdan 500 778-1,050 500 760-1,032
Jamnagar 1,500 791-1,077 1,000 800-1,065
Junagadh 3,000 799-1,046 2,000 810-1,040
Keshod 1,000 812-1,057 1,500 830-1,045
