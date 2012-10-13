* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices moved down due to restricted demand from retailers. * Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 25,000 versus 25,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,10,000-0,11,000 versus 10,000-0,11,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 6,500 730-1,046 6,000 755-1,111 Gondal 5,500 750-1,057 6,500 763-1,060 Jasdan 500 775-1,043 500 778-1,050 Jamnagar 1,000 805-1,060 1,500 791-1,077 Junagadh 2,500 770-1,030 3,000 799-1,046 Keshod 1,000 800-1,041 1,000 812-1,057 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 750-1,046 775-1,111 730-0,992 755-1,027 (auction price) Market delivery 1,095-1,100 1,095-1,100 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,110-1,111 1,110-1,111 1,070-1,071 1,070-1,071 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 220 1,250-1,622 1,290-1,589 Sesame (Black) 100 1,300-2,000 1,255-1,908 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 433 666-0,680 659-0,669 Rapeseeds --- ----000 600-698 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,130 1,140 1,740 1,750 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,820 1,830 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 640 643 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 662 665 1,045-1,050 1,050-1,055 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,420 1,420 2,240-2,250 2,240-2,250 Castor oil commercial 735 725 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 745 735 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,890-1,895 1,900-1,905 Groundnut oil label tin 1,900-1,905 1,910-1,915 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,920-1,925 1,930-1,935 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,930 1,940 Cottonseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,125-1,130 Rapeseed oil refined 1,295-1,300 1,295-1,300 Palm oil 825-0,830 825-0,830 Sesame oil 2,350-2,355 2,350-2,355 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,040-1,045 1,040-1,045 Vanaspati ghee 830-0,835 830-0,835 Castor oil commercial 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Castor oil BSS 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed