* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices moved down due to restricted demand from retailers. * Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 25,000 versus 25,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,10,000-0,11,000 versus 10,000-0,11,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 6,500 730-1,046 6,000 755-1,111 Gondal 5,500 750-1,057 6,500 763-1,060 Jasdan 500 775-1,043 500 778-1,050 Jamnagar 1,000 805-1,060 1,500 791-1,077 Junagadh 2,500 770-1,030 3,000 799-1,046 Keshod 1,000 800-1,041 1,000 812-1,057 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 750-1,046 775-1,111 730-0,992 755-1,027 (auction price) Market delivery 1,095-1,100 1,095-1,100 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,110-1,111 1,110-1,111 1,070-1,071 1,070-1,071 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 220 1,250-1,622 1,290-1,589 Sesame (Black) 100 1,300-2,000 1,255-1,908 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 433 666-0,680 659-0,669 Rapeseeds --- ----000 600-698 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,130 1,140 1,740 1,750 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,820 1,830 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 640 643 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 662 665 1,045-1,050 1,050-1,055 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,420 1,420 2,240-2,250 2,240-2,250 Castor oil commercial 735 725 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 745 735 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,890-1,895 1,900-1,905 Groundnut oil label tin 1,900-1,905 1,910-1,915 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,920-1,925 1,930-1,935 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,930 1,940 Cottonseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,125-1,130 Rapeseed oil refined 1,295-1,300 1,295-1,300 Palm oil 825-0,830 825-0,830 Sesame oil 2,350-2,355 2,350-2,355 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,040-1,045 1,040-1,045 Vanaspati ghee 830-0,835 830-0,835 Castor oil commercial 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Castor oil BSS 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. 2. Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units. 3. Mustard oil moved down due to sufficient supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 750-1,046 775-1,111 730-0,992 755-1,027 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,095-1,100 1,095-1,100 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,110-1,111 1,110-1,111 1,070-1,071 1,070-1,071 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,140 1,140 1,750 1,750 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,830 1,830 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 640 643 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 662 665 1,045-1,050 1,050-1,055 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,420 1,420 2,240-2,250 2,240-2,250 Castor oil commercial 730 725 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 740 735 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,900-1,905 1,900-1,905 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,910-1,915 1,910-1,915 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,930-1,935 1,930-1,935 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,940 1,940 Cottonseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,125-1,130 Rapeseed oil refined 1,285-1,290 1,295-1,300 Palm olein 825-0,830 825-0,830 Sesame oil 2,350-2,355 2,350-2,355 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,040-1,045 1,040-1,045 Vanaspati Ghee 830-0,835 830-0,835 Castor oil commercial 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Castor oil BSS 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 24,500-24,600 24,500-24,600 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed