* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices dropped due to restricted demand from retailers.
* Cottonseed oil moved down due to selling pressure from refinery units.
* Palm olien eased due to poor retail demand.
Today's
Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 30,000 versus 25,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,10,000-0,11,000 versus 10,000-0,11,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 7,000 740-1,045 6,500 730-1,046
Gondal 6,000 765-1,046 5,500 750-1,057
Jasdan 500 754-1,060 500 775-1,043
Jamnagar 2,000 800-1,045 1,000 805-1,060
Junagadh 3,000 797-1,039 2,500 770-1,030
Keshod 1,000 800-1,045 1,000 800-1,041
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 770-1,045 750-1,046 740-1,036 730-1,046
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,095-1,100 1,095-1,100 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,110-1,111 1,110-1,111 1,070-1,071 1,070-1,071
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 180 1,260-1,626 1,250-1,622
Sesame (Black) 050 1,335-1,953 1,300-2,000
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 258 673-0,692 666-0,680
Rapeseeds 10 650-720 600-698
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,125 1,140 1,730 1,750
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,810 1,830
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 634 640 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 656 662 1,035-1,040 1,045-1,050
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,420 1,420 2,240-2,250 2,240-2,250
Castor oil commercial 745 730 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Castor oil BSS 755 740 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,880-1,885 1,900-1,905
Groundnut oil label tin 1,890-1,895 1,910-1,915
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,910-1,915 1,930-1,935
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,920 1,940
Cottonseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,120-1,125
Rapeseed oil refined 1,285-1,290 1,285-1,290
Palm oil 820-0,825 825-0,830
Sesame oil 2,350-2,355 2,350-2,355
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,040-1,045 1,040-1,045
Vanaspati ghee 830-0,835 830-0,835
Castor oil commercial 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265
Castor oil BSS 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed