*Groundnut oil prices dropped due to restricted demand from consumers. *Cottonseed oil moved down due to selling pressure from refinery units. *Palm olien eased due to poor retail demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 770-1,045 750-1,046 740-1,036 730-0,992 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,095-1,100 1,095-1,100 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,110-1,111 1,110-1,111 1,070-1,071 1,070-1,071 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,115 1,140 1,715 1,750 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,800 1,830 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 633 640 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 655 662 1,035-1,040 1,045-1,050 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,420 1,420 2,240-2,250 2,240-2,250 Castor oil commercial 735 730 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 745 740 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,870-1,875 1,900-1,905 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,880-1,885 1,910-1,915 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,900-1,905 1,930-1,935 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,910 1,940 Cottonseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,120-1,125 Rapeseed oil refined 1,285-1,290 1,285-1,290 Palm olein 820-0,825 825-0,830 Sesame oil 2,350-2,355 2,350-2,355 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,040-1,045 1,040-1,045 Vanaspati Ghee 830-0,835 830-0,835 Castor oil commercial 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Castor oil BSS 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 24,000-24,100 24,500-24,600 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed