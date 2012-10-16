* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices moved down further due to restricted demand from
consumers.
* Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply.
Today's
Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 25,000 versus 30,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,10,000-0,11,000 versus 10,000-0,11,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 5,000 760-1,080 7,000 740-1,045
Gondal --,000 ----0,000 6,000 765-1,046
Jasdan 500 774-1,045 500 754-1,060
Jamnagar 2,000 804-1,061 2,000 800-1,045
Junagadh 3,500 805-1,053 3,000 797-1,039
Keshod 1,500 818-1,060 1,000 800-1,045
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 790-1,080 770-1,045 760-1,027 740-1,036
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,095-1,100 1,095-1,100 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,110-1,111 1,110-1,111 1,070-1,071 1,070-1,071
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 360 1,305-1,687 1,260-1,626
Sesame (Black) 065 1,330-1,936 1,335-1,953
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 680 679-0,697 673-0,692
Rapeseeds 65 675-710 650-720
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,110 1,115 1,710 1,715
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,800 1,800
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 633 633 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 655 655 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,420 1,420 2,240-2,250 2,240-2,250
Castor oil commercial 745 735 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Castor oil BSS 755 745 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,860-1,865 1,870-1,875
Groundnut oil label tin 1,870-1,875 1,880-1,885
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,890-1,895 1,900-1,905
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,910 1,910
Cottonseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Rapeseed oil refined 1,285-1,290 1,285-1,290
Palm oil 830-0,835 820-0,825
Sesame oil 2,350-2,355 2,350-2,355
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,040-1,045 1,040-1,045
Vanaspati ghee 830-0,835 830-0,835
Castor oil commercial 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265
Castor oil BSS 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed