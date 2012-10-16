* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices moved down further due to restricted demand from consumers. * Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 25,000 versus 30,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,10,000-0,11,000 versus 10,000-0,11,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 5,000 760-1,080 7,000 740-1,045 Gondal --,000 ----0,000 6,000 765-1,046 Jasdan 500 774-1,045 500 754-1,060 Jamnagar 2,000 804-1,061 2,000 800-1,045 Junagadh 3,500 805-1,053 3,000 797-1,039 Keshod 1,500 818-1,060 1,000 800-1,045 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 790-1,080 770-1,045 760-1,027 740-1,036 (auction price) Market delivery 1,095-1,100 1,095-1,100 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,110-1,111 1,110-1,111 1,070-1,071 1,070-1,071 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 360 1,305-1,687 1,260-1,626 Sesame (Black) 065 1,330-1,936 1,335-1,953 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 680 679-0,697 673-0,692 Rapeseeds 65 675-710 650-720 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,110 1,115 1,710 1,715 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,800 1,800 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 633 633 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 655 655 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,420 1,420 2,240-2,250 2,240-2,250 Castor oil commercial 745 735 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 755 745 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,860-1,865 1,870-1,875 Groundnut oil label tin 1,870-1,875 1,880-1,885 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,890-1,895 1,900-1,905 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,910 1,910 Cottonseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Rapeseed oil refined 1,285-1,290 1,285-1,290 Palm oil 830-0,835 820-0,825 Sesame oil 2,350-2,355 2,350-2,355 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,040-1,045 1,040-1,045 Vanaspati ghee 830-0,835 830-0,835 Castor oil commercial 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Castor oil BSS 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed