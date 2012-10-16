*Groundnut oil prices eased further due to restricted demand from retail users.
*Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand.
*Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 790-1,080 770-1,045 760-1,027 740-1,036
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,115-1,120 1,095-1,100 1,075-1,080 1,055-1,060
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,130-1,131 1,110-1,111 1,090-1,091 1,070-1,071
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,110 1,115 1,710 1,715
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,790 1,800
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 638 633 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 660 655 1,040-1,045 1,035-1,040
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,420 1,420 2,240-2,250 2,240-2,250
Castor oil commercial 745 735 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Castor oil BSS 755 745 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,860-1,865 1,870-1,875
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,870-1,875 1,880-1,885
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,890-1,895 1,900-1,905
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,900 1,910
Cottonseed oil refined 1,115-1,120 1,110-1,115
Rapeseed oil refined 1,285-1,290 1,285-1,290
Palm olein 825-0,830 820-0,825
Sesame oil 2,350-2,355 2,350-2,355
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,040-1,045 1,040-1,045
Vanaspati Ghee 830-0,835 830-0,835
Castor oil commercial 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265
Castor oil BSS 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 23,500-23,600 24,000-24,100
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed