* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills.
* Mustard oil moved up due to thin supply.
Today's
Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 25,000 versus 25,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,10,000-0,11,000 versus 10,000-0,11,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 5,500 800-1,109 5,000 760-1,080
Gondal --,000 ----0,000 6,000 765-1,046
Jasdan 500 780-1,056 500 774-1,045
Jamnagar 2,500 802-1,075 2,000 804-1,061
Junagadh 3,000 811-1,090 3,500 805-1,053
Keshod 1,500 832-1,102 1,500 818-1,060
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 810-1,109 790-1,080 800-1,060 760-1,027
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,115-1,120 1,115-1,120 1,075-1,080 1,075-1,080
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,130-1,131 1,130-1,131 1,090-1,091 1,090-1,091
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 280 1,350-1,700 1,305-1,687
Sesame (Black) 073 1,265-1,976 1,330-1,936
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 876 645-0,706 679-0,697
Rapeseeds 35 680-724 675-710
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,125 1,110 1,725 1,710
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,800 1,790
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 638 638 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 660 660 1,040-1,045 1,040-1,045
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,420 1,420 2,240-2,250 2,240-2,250
Castor oil commercial 735 745 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Castor oil BSS 745 755 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,870-1,875 1,860-1,865
Groundnut oil label tin 1,880-1,885 1,870-1,875
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,900-1,905 1,890-1,895
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,910 1,900
Cottonseed oil refined 1,115-1,120 1,115-1,120
Rapeseed oil refined 1,295-1,300 1,285-1,290
Palm oil 825-0,830 825-0,830
Sesame oil 2,350-2,355 2,350-2,355
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,040-1,045 1,040-1,045
Vanaspati ghee 830-0,835 830-0,835
Castor oil commercial 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265
Castor oil BSS 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed