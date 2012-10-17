* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Mustard oil moved up due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 25,000 versus 25,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,10,000-0,11,000 versus 10,000-0,11,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 5,500 800-1,109 5,000 760-1,080 Gondal --,000 ----0,000 6,000 765-1,046 Jasdan 500 780-1,056 500 774-1,045 Jamnagar 2,500 802-1,075 2,000 804-1,061 Junagadh 3,000 811-1,090 3,500 805-1,053 Keshod 1,500 832-1,102 1,500 818-1,060 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 810-1,109 790-1,080 800-1,060 760-1,027 (auction price) Market delivery 1,115-1,120 1,115-1,120 1,075-1,080 1,075-1,080 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,130-1,131 1,130-1,131 1,090-1,091 1,090-1,091 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 280 1,350-1,700 1,305-1,687 Sesame (Black) 073 1,265-1,976 1,330-1,936 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 876 645-0,706 679-0,697 Rapeseeds 35 680-724 675-710 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,125 1,110 1,725 1,710 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,800 1,790 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 638 638 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 660 660 1,040-1,045 1,040-1,045 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,420 1,420 2,240-2,250 2,240-2,250 Castor oil commercial 735 745 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 745 755 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,870-1,875 1,860-1,865 Groundnut oil label tin 1,880-1,885 1,870-1,875 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,900-1,905 1,890-1,895 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,910 1,900 Cottonseed oil refined 1,115-1,120 1,115-1,120 Rapeseed oil refined 1,295-1,300 1,285-1,290 Palm oil 825-0,830 825-0,830 Sesame oil 2,350-2,355 2,350-2,355 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,040-1,045 1,040-1,045 Vanaspati ghee 830-0,835 830-0,835 Castor oil commercial 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Castor oil BSS 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed